If officials end Atlantic City's needle exchange, program supporters say, 'People will die'

Clinton is now sober and in the process of moving into her first home with her children and her boyfriend, Miguel.

When Clinton heard the needle exchange program was at risk of being repealed by City Council, she was shocked.

“If you get rid of this, where are these people going to go to get help?” Clinton said. “People think it’s a program that just allows people to keep using (drugs), but that’s not true. It helps keep people safe, from spreading diseases.”

Harm reduction experts, health care professionals and advocates have a grave prediction if the program is shuttered.

“People will die,” said Jenna Mellor, executive director of the New Jersey Harm Reduction Coalition. “It really is that straightforward: People will die.”

The program, which was the first needle exchange to open in New Jersey in 2007, has long been debated by city officials. Council cast the first vote for an ordinance to repeal the program during a June 16 meeting. In a 7-2 vote, the members overwhelmingly supported getting rid of the needle exchange.

“We’re only one town. When do our children come first?” Council President George Tibbitt said during the meeting. “Share the burden, we can’t handle it all.”