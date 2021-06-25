Ideal Institute of Technology graduates celebrate overcoming tough odds

Montanez shared graduation with her younger sister, Deja Cruz, 20, of Vineland.

“At 15, I dropped out of high school to raise my niece,” Cruz said. She now has her own daughter, 2-month-old Cattleya, along with her GED and a supportive partner to help her raise her daughter. For now, she is staying at home with her daughter, she said.

Ideal co-founder Ren Parikh, of Old Bridge in Middlesex County, said there are 33,000 people without high school diplomas living in Atlantic County, out of a population of about 265,000.

Willie Davis, 17, of Atlantic City, was at the graduation ceremony with four siblings, his mom and grandmother — all clearly proud of him. He said aspects of his life interfered with his high school career, but Ideal co-founder Rodrick Green encouraged him to not give up and to get his GED.

Albert Khomba, 25, is an immigrant from Sierra Leone in West Africa. He came to the United States at 20 without a high school diploma, but he was too old to enter traditional school.

“I joined to get my GED,” Khomba said. “They have been really good to me.”

He works at Forever 21 at Tanger Outlets The Walk.