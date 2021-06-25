Ideal Institute of Technology graduates celebrate overcoming tough odds

ATLANTIC CITY — Traditional high school didn’t work for many of the graduates of Ideal Institute of Technology’s I Achieved Success program, who celebrated earning their GEDs and some job certifications Thursday at the Sheraton Atlantic City Convention Center Hotel.
The program is funded by a grant from the Atlantic County Workforce Development Board. Last year, it provided education and job training to 80 out-of-school youth, said board Executive Director Francis Kuhn.
The contract will continue this year to serve about 139 people, Kuhn estimated.
“I was young and made irrational decisions. I dropped out of high school at 16 and had kids young,” said Amy Montanez, 23, of Galloway Township.
She had two children by age 20, but no diploma, no car and no job, she said.
Diane Jowers spent 28 years working in the casino industry.
Montanez signed up for the Ideal program and finished last year. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, she didn’t get her graduation ceremony until now.
Her first job was as an administrative assistant for Ideal’s Seed Center in Pleasantville, and now she is a certified nurse’s assistant who travels to different facilities. She will start studying to become a licensed practical nurse in Camden County soon.
Montanez shared graduation with her younger sister, Deja Cruz, 20, of Vineland.
“At 15, I dropped out of high school to raise my niece,” Cruz said. She now has her own daughter, 2-month-old Cattleya, along with her GED and a supportive partner to help her raise her daughter. For now, she is staying at home with her daughter, she said.
Ideal co-founder Ren Parikh, of Old Bridge in Middlesex County, said there are 33,000 people without high school diplomas living in Atlantic County, out of a population of about 265,000.
Willie Davis, 17, of Atlantic City, was at the graduation ceremony with four siblings, his mom and grandmother — all clearly proud of him. He said aspects of his life interfered with his high school career, but Ideal co-founder Rodrick Green encouraged him to not give up and to get his GED.
Albert Khomba, 25, is an immigrant from Sierra Leone in West Africa. He came to the United States at 20 without a high school diploma, but he was too old to enter traditional school.
“I joined to get my GED,” Khomba said. “They have been really good to me.”
He works at Forever 21 at Tanger Outlets The Walk.
Mother-son pair Diana Ireland, 43, and Patrick Grasmick, 19, of Pleasantville, graduated together. Grasmick got his GED, and Ireland got her Microsoft Office certification.
“I did housekeeping forever (in hotels),” Ireland said. “I didn’t want to do it anymore.”
When she was laid off during the height of the pandemic, she went to the One Stop Job Center in Pleasantville and heard about the program.
Meanwhile, her son was not adjusting well to Pleasantville High School.
“I saw the (GED) program and got Patrick into it,” Ireland said.
The two studied together.
“I showed him by example how important it is (to study),” Ireland said. “Without a diploma, you can’t work anywhere.”
Now, Ireland has a job at a nursing home, still doing housekeeping but with benefits and vacation time. She is hoping to move to an office job soon.
Ideal Institute of Technology is a nonprofit private career school in the Hamilton Mall and at 121-123 Main St., Pleasantville.
