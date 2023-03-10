PLEASANTVILLE – Atlantic County is celebrating what many consider an ideal new use for the old Press of Atlantic City office.

The Ideal Institute of Technology hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for its headquarters, which is located at 1000 West Washington Ave., the site of the former Press of Atlantic City office building.

Ideal founder Ren Parikh said he was dedicated to unlocking students’ potential and connecting with professional opportunities in technology, manufacturing and entrepreneurship they had never before considered.

He said existing Ideal programs will graduate over 150 students this year.

“A lot of people know Ideal as a champion of out-of-school youth, at-risk youth, lower-opportunity youth, but I tell everybody they’re my kids,” Parikh said. “They are not just a line item or a number, they are actual success stories.”

A pre-groundbreaking ceremony was held in a tent outside the building, with renderings of the center posted up front and live music playing in back. About 100 people were in attendance, overflowing the tent.

Mayor Judy Ward said Ideal could generate new growth for the city was highlighting the opportunities the city already provides aspirant businesses and ambitious students.

“This has been a long time coming and it is a momentous occasion,” Ward said. “He knows that we wanted to change the narrative of Pleasantville, because Pleasantville really is a great city.”

Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick presented Parikh with an Atlantic County proclamation honoring the opening of the new Ideal building.

“The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners is behind economic development, workforce development 110%,” said John Risley, the chair of the Board of Atlantic County Commissioners.

Parikh purchased the building from former Press owner BH Media Group Inc. on Jan. 31, 2022. He said Ideal intended to start a new chapter at the property.

“I tell somebody, where we are is usually known as The Press building,” Parikh said. “We’re changing that building’s name today to Ideal building.”

The site will include 30,000 square-foot “Career Training Center” and a “Consortium of trade/skills colleges” on site. Ideal offers programs focusing on construction and vocational classes, ; filmmaking and music production; advanced manufacturing ; and different information technology fields, such as cyber security, web development and computer coding. Space the complex could also be rented out to interested work-training programs that are not otherwise available in South Jersey.

To help students leverage their acquired skills, Ideal offers an entrepreneurial program, teaching students how to launch their own businesses in the fields they study. He said Ideal students had contributed to designing the school and also pitched the tent for the ceremony. Ideal culinary alumni brought their food truck to cater the event.

Ideal, which opened in 2016, is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit and Parikh said tuition varies for each course.

He added that Ideal generates much of its operating revenue from the companies that its students run in the community, while students earn their own money for their work. Ideal has nine other locations, including one in the Hamilton Mall in Hamilton Township and Tanger Outlets in Atlantic City.

“Our concept is very unique,” Parikh said after the groundbreaking ceremony. “We’re the first school in America that pays students to come to school.”

“Our students are going to learn, but they are going to produce and they’re going to manufacture and get paid while they’re doing it.”

There are also plans to expand. Parikh said Ideal would build an addition to the property at a cost of $4 million. The addition would include an advance-manufacturing facility, as well as a center for aquaponics, a specialized agricultural technique.

Parikh said he intended for the company to galvanize economic activity in both Atlantic County and the broader South Jersey community – and he anticipated that the school would eventually admit international students. He said he hoped the school would be operational in July and said the building would have a capacity of 1,000 students.

Parikh said anybody 16 years old or older is eligible to apply for admissions, noting that the Ideal has previously graduated a woman who was 73. He stressed that the factors such as not having graduated high school or not speaking English would not be a barrier to admission, saying Ideal would connect students to needed preparatory classes. There are also a host of state workforce grants and federal student aid for those interested in applying with which Ideal would connect students.

“Eligibility is their willingness to learn and work, we can help with everything else,” Parikh said.

Area school officials at the ceremony said they were excited for the opportunities Ideal is bringing its students. Egg Harbor Township Superintendent Kim Gruccio said after the pre-groundbreaking ceremony that her districts students already work with Ideal program through several programs, including computer coding and work on a CnC machine. The entry of the Ideal institute was decorated with woodwork from Egg Harbor Township students.

Atlantic City High School Principal Constance Days-Chapman said the program has allowed for students who have struggled in a traditional, public school setting to earn credits and stay on track.

“We look forward to a continued partnership with them and we look forward to all that is in store,” Days-Chapman said after the ceremony.

The project at the old Press building is not the only one that Ideal is pursuing. The City Council adopted another resolution in August designating Ideal as the conditional redeveloper for a portion of Center City that runs along Main Street just off from its intersection at Washington Avenue. Parikh said Ideal intends to launch a hotel management institute in the area, including projects such as a microbrewery, a cloud kitchen, a banquet hall and a hotel with a rooftop restaurant. The project, he said, will be done by Ideal students. After the ceremony, Parikh said that project would cost about $6 million.

“So, we’re making the statement today that Pleasantville is going to be a hub for technology and entrepreneurship," Parikh said.