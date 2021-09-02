Ida slams New Jersey in 'extraordinary, sadly tragic, historic 24 hours'

Gov. Phil Murphy visited a Gloucester County neighborhood this morning to "see with his own eyes" the damage in parts of South Jersey as the remnants of Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc in many parts of the area.

At 10 a.m., the governor toured a neighborhood in the Mullica Hill section of Harrison Township that was hit particularly hard. He spoke to the media outside one neighborhood where numerous homes were damaged by a tornado on what he described as an "extraordinary, sadly tragic, historic 24 hours in New Jersey."

Standing in front of a badly damaged house, Murphy pledged the state’s support to local communities.

The governor said the state was going to “stay by the side of the residents and small businesses who’ve been impacted so severely.”

That included submitting a request Thursday for a major emergency disaster declaration to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which would unlock millions of federal dollars to assist state and local efforts. Murphy said he expects to also speak to President Joe Biden about the situation.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross opened up a shelter and aid station at the Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Sewell, while emergency responders helped clear scenes of threats.