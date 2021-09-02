Ida slams New Jersey in 'extraordinary, sadly tragic, historic 24 hours'

Gov. Phil Murphy visited a Gloucester County neighborhood this morning to "see with his own eyes" the damage in parts of South Jersey as the remnants of Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc in many parts of the area.
At 10 a.m., the governor toured a neighborhood in the Mullica Hill section of Harrison Township that was hit particularly hard. He spoke to the media outside one neighborhood where numerous homes were damaged by a tornado on what he described as an "extraordinary, sadly tragic, historic 24 hours in New Jersey."
Standing in front of a badly damaged house, Murphy pledged the state’s support to local communities.
The governor said the state was going to “stay by the side of the residents and small businesses who’ve been impacted so severely.”
That included submitting a request Thursday for a major emergency disaster declaration to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which would unlock millions of federal dollars to assist state and local efforts. Murphy said he expects to also speak to President Joe Biden about the situation.
OCEAN CITY — With puddles still drying on sidewalks, saturated lawns and more rain on the wa…
Meanwhile, the Red Cross opened up a shelter and aid station at the Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Sewell, while emergency responders helped clear scenes of threats.
A team from the National Weather Service is expected to inspect damage not only in Mullica Hill but also to the south in Salem County. Similar damage surveys are happening in Burlington, Mercer and Somerset counties.
A storm moved from Salem County, through Mullica Hill and north into Middlesex County. Multiple eyewitness accounts show a tornado swirling through the region. The National Weather Service is conducting damage surveys in the area, and if they determine it was a tornado, will rate it on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale. Since accurate records started in 1950, there have been only four EF-3 storms in New Jersey, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist at Rutgers University. There has never been an EF-4 or EF-5 on record.
Speaking to reporters, the governor noted the shore was largely OK. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City reported 0.29 inches of rain, while Harvey Cedars reported 0.38 inches, according to the state climatologist. That’s a far cry from the 8.41 inches of rain that fell at Newark Liberty International Airport, the largest one-day rainfall in its nearly 90-year history. Hillsborough, Somerset County, where Murphy was scheduled to speak later Thursday, recorded 8.66 inches of rain.
Despite the rain, the major thoroughfares in South Jersey were open Thursday morning, though Interstates 78 and 280 were still being worked on in the northern part of the state.
A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Wrangleboro Road at the Atlanti…
“NJ Transit is a work in progress. … The Atlantic City line is clear sailing,” the governor said.
Murphy and state Senate President Steve Sweeney both noted extreme precipitation and severe-weather events such as these have happened more in their lifetimes.
“Take a look around. … These things are getting strong and there’s more damage,” Sweeney said.
The state has already declared a state of emergency in all 21 counties, urging people to stay off flooded roads.
“It was a heck of a night ... and we’re still not out of the woods. Tornadoes touching down … severe flooding, sadly loss of life," Murphy told George Stephanopoulos on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Thursday. "We just would beg folks to stay off the roads."
Extreme precipitation events have become and will become more common due to climate change. What was a 1% likelihood of occurring in 1958 is now 55% more likely in 2016, according to Climate Central, a non-profit group in Princeton. More extreme rain is driven by a warmer climate. For each 1 degree increase in temperature, there is a 4% increase in water vapor.
Murphy added, "But this is just yet another reminder, these things are coming more frequently. They're more intense. Sadly more deadly, and we gotta update our playbook, for sure."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.