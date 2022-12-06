 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Iconic Atlantic City theater to become adult entertainment venue in 2023

  • 0
The Hook
Spiegelworld, Provided

ATLANTIC CITY — Spiegelworld, which has produced live adult shows for audiences in Las Vegas, is reopening Warner Theatre at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino as an adult entertainment venue "The Hook."

“A decade ago, we came to Vegas and did things differently in live entertainment," said Ross Mollison, of Spiegelworld. "Now, we’re incredibly excited that our pals at Caesars have given us this opportunity to bring our party to the playground of potential that is Atlantic City."

"The Hook" will feature raucous live stage shows and Spiegelworld's interactive dining experience, all a part of a multi-million-dollar renovation at Caesars Atlantic City, the company said on Tuesday.

The renovations transform the Warner Theatre, casino officials said. 

People are also reading…

Dubbed the "Wonder Theatre of the World," it opened in 1929, becoming a popular entertainment venue for boardwalk visitors, Spiegelworld representatives said.

The Hook will be opened weekly for shows at what is said to be a 400-seat venue, as well as Superfrico, and Italian restaurant.

The venue is a part of Caesar's Entertainment's $400 million investment in the resort.

Tickets are now on sale for when the venue opens on June 30, 2023, Spiegelworld said.

“We love what Spiegelworld has created with Absinthe at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, so as we were thinking about how we could bring more energy to Caesars Atlantic City, we immediately thought of Ross," Caesars Entertainment President Anthony Carano. "We are excited to see what his daring and innovative team has in store for Caesars Atlantic City with The Hook and Superfrico."

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ripley's Believe It Or Not museum to close in Atlantic City

Ripley's Believe It Or Not museum to close in Atlantic City

Believe it or not, an iconic part of the Atlantic City Boardwalk is closing soon. The Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! museum will close on Dec. 31 after more than 26 years of tempting Boardwalk strollers with oddities including shrunken heads, mutant animals and models of unbelievably tall or short humans. The building that houses the museum is an instantly recognizable feature of the Boardwalk. It is designed with a giant globe that appears to have smashed into the front of the building and wedged part of the way inside it. It became popular with families looking for non-gambling entertainment, gamblers taking a break from the action, and curious passersby.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia launches ‘massive strike’ across Ukraine

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News