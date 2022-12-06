Iconic Atlantic City theater to become adult entertainment venue in 2023

ATLANTIC CITY — Spiegelworld, which has produced live adult shows for audiences in Las Vegas, is reopening Warner Theatre at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino as an adult entertainment venue "The Hook."

“A decade ago, we came to Vegas and did things differently in live entertainment," said Ross Mollison, of Spiegelworld. "Now, we’re incredibly excited that our pals at Caesars have given us this opportunity to bring our party to the playground of potential that is Atlantic City."

"The Hook" will feature raucous live stage shows and Spiegelworld's interactive dining experience, all a part of a multi-million-dollar renovation at Caesars Atlantic City, the company said on Tuesday.

The renovations transform the Warner Theatre, casino officials said.

Dubbed the "Wonder Theatre of the World," it opened in 1929, becoming a popular entertainment venue for boardwalk visitors, Spiegelworld representatives said.

The Hook will be opened weekly for shows at what is said to be a 400-seat venue, as well as Superfrico, and Italian restaurant.

The venue is a part of Caesar's Entertainment's $400 million investment in the resort.

Tickets are now on sale for when the venue opens on June 30, 2023, Spiegelworld said.

“We love what Spiegelworld has created with Absinthe at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, so as we were thinking about how we could bring more energy to Caesars Atlantic City, we immediately thought of Ross," Caesars Entertainment President Anthony Carano. "We are excited to see what his daring and innovative team has in store for Caesars Atlantic City with The Hook and Superfrico."