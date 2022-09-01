Icona owner to take plans for a grand hotel at the Beach Theater site to the public on Thursday

CAPE MAY — For years, a dedicated group of locals fought to preserve the Beach Theatre, the city’s only movie house.

They failed. Now the question is: What happens next at the site?

The theater itself came down more than a decade ago, demolished by the owner in 2011. The front façade and retail stores remain but appear the worse for wear, with steel posts shoring up the canopy in front of the building.

“It’s an embarrassment to the entire city of Cape May,” said Eustice Mita, the current owner of the property. He’s the chief executive officers of ICONA Resorts, which owns several hotels along the shore.

Mita wants to build a $150 million hotel at the site, taking up much of the block across from the city’s Convention Hall. Plans call for 160 rooms between Stockton Place and Gurney Street, along with what he described as high-end retail shops, restaurants, ballrooms and extensive interior parking.

To do that, Mita said, he will need the city to declare the block an area in need of redevelopment, which would give the local government extensive leeway in approving projects.

In an interview last week, Mita described that declaration as a necessary step for his plan to go through, suggesting that objectors could derail a proposal at the Planning Board if the project went through the normal planning process.

“At the Planning Board, you’ll have the same very small group of people who are the ones who show up and put pressure on the governing body,” he said.

He said he has three groups to convince: the residents, the other business owners in town and the governing body. Toward that end, he plans to present the plans at a special event at Cape May Convention Hall from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.

“We hope to garner support from the citizenry and businesses owners, and therefore the governing body will support what the majority of the community wants, which is the first new hotel in over half a century in Cape May,” Mita said. He described the project as similar to the classic grand hotels of the past.

Without the designation, he said, the project won’t happen. And there is no Plan B.

“There is only one option,” Mita said.

Otherwise the site will remain as is, and as he had indicated, he believes it is currently an eyesore.

“I’ll just sell it. I’m not going to hang on to it,” he said.

Mita indicated he has support from the local government and suggested Mayor Zack Mullock has not said he opposed the plan or the designation.

Mullock tells a different story.

“We’ve informed them that we’re not interested in a redevelopment zone,” Mullock said recently.

He said Mita’s proposal seems like a “high-quality project” but wants the developer to apply to the construction office. But he does not want City Council making decisions that should fall to the Historic Preservation Commission, the Planning Board and the Zoning Board, Mullock said.

“They’ve helped keep Cape May unique. I see no reason why anybody should be skipping those boards,” Mullock said.

No tax incentives

As proposed, the plan would appear to require variances for height and density, if not more, unless the site were designated as an area in need of redevelopment.

That designation could also include tax incentives, which Mullock described as unnecessary in Cape May.

“That’s an absolute ‘No.’ We have a lot of businesses in town, and nobody’s asking for tax breaks. They just do their business,” he said.

Mita said he was not asking for tax incentives. And he pointed out that the city itself has discussed the area as being in need of redevelopment, independent of his proposal. The most recent example came in the master plan reexamination report in 2019, which cited the former movie theater and other parts of that neighborhood as underutilized, with vacant commercial space “and buildings that are not readily adaptable to a viable use.”

Another proposal to designate an area of Cape May as being in need of redevelopment, this one a block next to the Washington Street Mall pedestrian shopping area, ruffled feathers and riled residents in 2018. Backed by businessman Curtis Bashaw, the area included the city’s only supermarket and the adjacent parking lot, as well as City Hall, churches and other uses from Ocean to Franklin streets, between Washington Street and Lafayette Street.

After an overflowing room of speakers slammed the proposal for hours on a cold night in January, the Planning Board rejected that proposal.

“This is totally different. This is a hotel. This is in a blighted area,” Mita said. “It’s way, way different from what Curtis wanted to do.”

Convention centers need hotels, he said. The ICONA project could make the Cape May Convention Hall across Beach Avenue a year-round destination, he suggested. Also, Mita said, resorts need hotel rooms.

He said Cape May has lost about 50% of its inn and hotel rooms since 2000, with many becoming private homes or being sold as condominiums.

In cases where individual rooms are sold to separate owners, now a common practice in beach communities, it becomes almost impossible to renovate the property because of the need to get multiple owners to agree.

“It stays in its present form forever,” he said. That means an ugly building will remain an ugly building, he said.

In October 2021, when Mita presented his vision at a City Council meeting, it met with a mixed response, with some praising the design while others raised concerns about increased density and traffic. On Thursday, he will try to convince the city that this proposal will benefit residents and businesses. He described tourism as the life’s blood of Cape May, and hotel rooms as vital for tourism.

The company already has one hotel in Cape May, the ICONA at 1101 Beach Ave., as well as additional hotels in Diamond Beach, Avalon, and a recent purchase in Spring Lake, Monmouth County, a Victorian-era hotel set to become part of the ICONA Boutique Collection. The company also owns the Mahalo in Diamond Beach.

As proposed, the hotel would encompass most of the block and be one of the tallest buildings in Cape May. According to Mita, the Marquis de Lafayette at 501 Beach Ave. would still be slightly taller.

In 2019, ICONA bought the Beach Theatre property at a bankruptcy auction for $6.65 million. The other properties included in the plan have also been purchased, according to Mita.

The hotel project would cover the area from Stockton Place to Gurney Street, including the site of the former theater and the stores in front along Beach Avenue, as well as another line of shops on Gurney and a bike rental place next door.

Mita estimates construction would take about 18 months once permits are in place.

It’s possible the members of City Council who will decide on approving the site as being in need of redevelopment will not be the same members currently on council. Four of the five members, everyone but Mullock, are up for reelection this year.

Mita said he did not believe the proposal would be a factor in the November election.