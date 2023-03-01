OCEAN CITY — Eustace Mita seems set to roll up his plans and walk away from a proposal for a 325-room hotel on the Boardwalk at Fifth Street, following Mayor Jay Gillian’s announcement Tuesday that he would not support the proposal.

“We are probably going to have to look elsewhere at this point,” Mita said.

Last week, his proposal for a high-rise hotel, with an estimated cost of close to $175 million, sent shockwaves through the seashore resort.

In a presentation to City Council, Mita described his proposal as a boon to the city, bringing in new tax revenue and a multimillion-dollar payment to purchase the land between a municipal parking lot and the Boardwalk, where there are now sand dunes and a line of beach volleyball courts.

Mita argued the city has been steadily losing hotel rooms over the past two decades, which will eventually starve businesses and restaurants in the Asbury Avenue downtown and along the Boardwalk of customers.

After his presentation at an otherwise quiet February council meeting, there was a flood of comments on social media, many arguing the proposed hotel, if built, would fundamentally change the nature of Ocean City, long billed as “America’s Greatest Family Resort.”

In a message posted to the city website Tuesday, Gillian said he would not back Mita’s plan. He said he spoke with Mita about his concerns.

“I told Mr. Mita that while I understand the need for hotel rooms in Ocean City, I cannot and will not support his proposal to the council,” Gillian wrote.

Mita said he had heard that council members were also unconvinced.

“I’m very surprised,” Mita said Wednesday. He said his proposal would benefit the city’s businesses and residents, and create a beautiful property that would last for generations.

Mita and Gillian are business partners. When Gillian was close to foreclosure in 2021, under about $8 million in debt, he announced the Mita family’s investment would keep Gillian's Wonderland Pier in operation.

According to Mita, the investment has not made it easier for him to complete projects in Ocean City, but instead much, much harder.

“Having a business relationship with the mayor of Ocean City, as a developer, is killing me,” Mita said.

He cited plans to buy the former Crown Bank office building on Asbury Avenue. The former owner is in bankruptcy. Mita put in a $6.5 million bid with a proposal to create a boutique hotel, but brothers Raj and Yogi Khatiwala took things higher, bidding $6.675 million and acquiring the building.

Mita said Wednesday he did not keep pushing because of the reaction from the public because of his ties to Gillian.

He also said he did not discuss the plans of an Ocean City hotel with Gillian in advance of the council meeting, or with members of council.

Mita’s company Icona has multiple hotel properties in the area. He also has a $150 million proposal for a new hotel in Cape May, at the site of the former Beach Theatre across from Convention Hall on Beach Avenue.

The proposal for an Icona Ocean City on the Boardwalk was far from a done deal. The plans would face multiple hurdles, including requiring state permits and local planning approval. But the first step would have been acquiring the land, which is owned by Ocean City.

The property would need to go out to bid, but Mita expressed confidence that Icona would have been the highest bidder. But without support from the city, the proposal won’t get that far.

“The mayor and the City Council are in agreement that they don’t want the hotel there,” Mita said. So far, Council President Peter Madden has only said publicly that council has a responsibility to listen to and consider proposals, and the presentation to City Council was only the start of a long process.

Mita said he wants to find another site in Ocean City, but he did not have a particular property in mind. He said the Fifth Street site was ideal, since it was in front of Ocean City High School and would not block views of residential properties.

The proposed hotel would have taken a decade to turn a profit, he said, especially since it would not serve alcohol in the dry community. Mita said the other Icona hotels would have supported the Ocean City site until it began making enough to recoup the construction costs.

In some ways, his arguments for the Cape May proposal mirror those for Ocean City, citing the beauty of the plans and the loss of hotel rooms in the tourism-dependent community. In both communities, a significant percentage of the number of hotel rooms available in 2000 are now other uses, he said.

One big difference; in Cape May, Icona has asked City Council to designate the site an area in need of redevelopment. He described the former movie theater as “the poster child” for a redevelopment site and called it the only area in Cape May that could meet that definition.

“It is a blighted zone,” he said.

Another difference is, he already owns that property.

So far, he has not sought a City Council vote in Cape May. On Wednesday, he indicated he would not have been able to pursue both projects simultaneously.

“You’d have to pick one or the other,” he said.

There, too, he expected strong support.

“It’s such a win for Cape May. I can’t think of a better win for everybody,” Mita said.

He said it was sad that the Ocean City project was now unlikely to move forward, not for his plans but for the town. He said the designs proposed for Cape May and Ocean City were created to blend with the historic styles of each community, bringing in other inspirations as well.

“It’s not like we’re putting up a box. They’re magnificent buildings,” Mita said.