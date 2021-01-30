‘I’m ready to have a nervous breakdown:’ Older people frustrated with lack of vaccines, difficulties with scheduling appointments

But that’s not reassuring to the older population.

Thomas Martin, 79, of Ocean City, called the hotline Monday and was put on hold for 37 minutes before being disconnected.

“Absolutely nothing from the state has been helpful,” he said.

Lower Cape May Regional High School field house to become vaccination site LOWER TOWNSHIP — Mayor Frank Sippel on Wednesday said the field house at Lower Cape May Regi…

He registered through the state portal Jan. 11, and has spoken with both the Cape May and Atlantic county health departments. He was told he would get an email from the state notifying him and his 79-year-old wife, Phyllis, of their vaccine eligibility, but he hasn’t received any correspondence.

He’s also checked with ShopRite pharmacies, Atlantic Cape Community College and Rowan University. He was willing to drive to Glassboro, Gloucester County, but quickly found out the vaccine site there also had no appointments available.

“I’ve probably gone through a dozen vaccine sites,” he said.

Martin was advised he could register for an appointment for the vaccine mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center by going online at 3 p.m. last Tuesday. He went on the registration website at 2:45 p.m. and was told there were 7,800 people in front of him in the queue. At 2:50 p.m., his wife went on the site and was told there were 28,000 people ahead of her.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}