‘I guess I thought that this is something you don’t talk about or tell anybody:’ The reasons why we don’t talk about miscarriage

“I remember thinking to myself, ‘I feel sad about this, and I just lost a child. Yet I can’t talk about it with anybody,’” she added. “I felt sorry for myself. I wish I had some sympathy, for someone to pat me on the back and tell me that it’s OK.”

While she doesn’t feel guilty anymore, at the time she thought she could have caused the miscarriage. She recalled the doctor saying it was probably for the best because there was “probably something wrong with it.”

Ronald Librizzi takes issue with that. Librizzi, 74, has more than 40 years experience in maternal fetal health and worked at Pennsylvania Hospital, now Penn Medicine, and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia and Virtua Health System before retiring in the fall.

“When people say, ‘It’s very common to have a miscarriage, don’t even worry about it. You’re young. You’re healthy. You’ll be able to get pregnant again.’ That’s probably the most miserable thing you could say to somebody … that it happened for the best or it was probably something that was abnormal,” he said. “It didn’t happen for the best. It never happens for the best.”

People will have multiple miscarriages, he said, and most providers will say, ‘Well, you know, there’s really nothing I can do.’