‘I guess I thought that this is something you don’t talk about or tell anybody:’ The reasons why we don’t talk about miscarriage

It was an Easter Sunday she will never forget. She lost her baby. She was 22. It was 1967.
“I started to bleed a lot,” she said. “I wouldn’t say I was hemorrhaging on the floor, but I knew something was wrong.”
She’s now 76, but the memory is so vivid.
“It was not only very frightening, but heartbreaking,” she said. “I felt empty and a bit guilty as if I had done something wrong.”
Miscarriage is more common than we think. In fact, 10% to 20% of all pregnancies will end in loss, yet there is still somewhat of a stigma around talking about it. It’s uncomfortable. It’s personal. It’s traumatic. There are many reasons why it’s often not openly talked about, but then, the women suffer alone.
The Ocean City woman asked to remain anonymous for this article. She doesn’t want her friends and others in the community to know she suffered a loss. She doesn’t want the “I’m so sorry” comment.
She also thought speaking publicly about it would embarrass her children, but she was overwhelmed with their supporting responses.
When she reached out to The Press for this article, she also emailed her children and opened up about her miscarriage for the first time in more than 50 years.
“Writing this to you has caused me to cry about it after 53 years — almost for the first time,” she wrote in an email.
Her children responded to her with loving and supportive messages, telling her they’re there to listen if she wants to talk more about the loss.
“I was so touched by their responses,” she said through tears. “They were so sorry that had happened. They felt bad for me that I didn’t have anyone to support me.
“It was sort of just ignored all of these years, which is why now it finally made me cry,” she said. “I’m sure I cried about it a few times, but when I cried it was a lonely thing.”
Another reason why she never spoke about the loss was because those around her had minimalized losing the baby.
She remembered at her dilation and evacuation (D&E), a procedure performed in the second trimester of pregnancy to remove pregnancy tissue, the doctor discussed his dinner plans that night.
But it was her conversation with her mother-in-law that stuck with her all these years.
“My mother-in-law said, ‘Now don’t tell anybody. You have to keep this a secret,’” she said. “I just took it for her word. If I had a best friend, I didn’t even tell that person. That made me feel like I had done something really wrong, like it was a disgrace.
“I remember thinking to myself, ‘I feel sad about this, and I just lost a child. Yet I can’t talk about it with anybody,’” she added. “I felt sorry for myself. I wish I had some sympathy, for someone to pat me on the back and tell me that it’s OK.”
While she doesn’t feel guilty anymore, at the time she thought she could have caused the miscarriage. She recalled the doctor saying it was probably for the best because there was “probably something wrong with it.”
Ronald Librizzi takes issue with that. Librizzi, 74, has more than 40 years experience in maternal fetal health and worked at Pennsylvania Hospital, now Penn Medicine, and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia and Virtua Health System before retiring in the fall.
“When people say, ‘It’s very common to have a miscarriage, don’t even worry about it. You’re young. You’re healthy. You’ll be able to get pregnant again.’ That’s probably the most miserable thing you could say to somebody … that it happened for the best or it was probably something that was abnormal,” he said. “It didn’t happen for the best. It never happens for the best.”
People will have multiple miscarriages, he said, and most providers will say, ‘Well, you know, there’s really nothing I can do.’
“That’s where I take issue, there’s always something you can do,” he said. “You may not know whether it’s going to work or not, but there’s always something you can do. There’s always something that caused it.”
The issue, he said, is the lack of research of what causes miscarriages.
Librizzi said there’s a philosophy out there that if you don’t talk about the grief a miscarriage brings that it’s just going to go away, so people don’t bring it up.
“We don’t want to talk about it. We don’t want to dwell on it because that would be something that’s not going to be good for you, where only the opposite is true,” he said. “When people don’t talk about it, it makes people feel like it’s not important.”
Loss is a part of living
Two years ago, Patricia Jaggie was in a local department store when a woman approached her.
“Oh my gosh ... Pat ... is that you? You probably don’t remember me ... but ... you saved my life,” the woman said.
Having worked at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point as a labor and delivery nurse for 20 years, being recognized outside of work was not unusual for Jaggie.
“But this encounter was a bit different. I saved her life?” Jaggie recalled asking.
The women had remembered being in the hospital after suffering a miscarriage. She said friends, family and medical staff came in and out and talked and talked, trying to fill the space.
She remembered Jaggie coming in and simply sitting with her, holding her hand, just … being in the moment.
“You were there,” the woman told Jaggie. “I went home to my two other children like nothing had happened.”
Standing in the department store, Jaggie’s next question jolted the woman. What was her son’s name?
“No one ever asked me that before,” the woman said, before saying his name and admitting to never telling her other children about the baby she had lost.
Jaggie suggested she discuss the miscarriage with her children. A few months later, in the same department store, Jaggie encountered the same mom again.
“Oh my gosh, Pat, you were right,” the woman said. “I told them. Now we can talk about him. He is part of our family.”
Jaggie then told the woman of her own experience and how her own miscarriage was a reality of her own life.
“My son had a name,” Jaggie, 71, from Galloway Township, said. “My children and my grandchildren all know my son’s name.”
In her backyard, under a tree, there is a stone that reads, “Tho Our Arms Never Held You ... Our Hearts Always Will.” The other stones under the tree have the names of the five babies her daughters lost through miscarriage. There’s also a stone for Adam, Jaggie’s son that she lost in her first trimester on Christmas 1976.
“It’s been a topic that’s so uncomfortable to people,” she said. “Our instinct is to say, ‘Oh that’s very sad, so what are we having for dinner?’ and move right on. We move right on to the rest of living, but the loss is part of living.”
Working through grief
Grief is expressed in many ways, said Joey Miller, a Chicago-based psychotherapist who specializes in reproductive psychology, trauma and loss. Sometimes, she said, people misunderstand or minimize grief because it’s different to their way of grieving.
And there are deeper levels of trauma that could develop, she said, such as shame and jealousy.
“Seeing everybody else on the planet — their friend, their sister-in-law — get pregnant, and seeing something they so desperately want get taken away from them, through no fault of their own, can bring on some really dark thoughts,” Miller said.
And because those different emotional layers aren’t talked about, and because some women feel shame in opening up about those dark thoughts, they continue to suffer in silence.
Miscarriage is almost a double loss, Miller explained. A woman not only loses the hope for her baby’s future, but she also doesn’t have anything to hold on to from the past.
“There’s no social norm (for perinatal loss),” she said. “There’s no adage to say, ‘They lived a long life,’ where you can find comfort in your memories. They don’t have 60 years of memories, they don’t have all of these pictures. They may have one ultrasound picture.
“The fact of the matter is, even though the physical baby has died, that relationship and identity don’t,” she added. “This baby, this life, is always going to be a part of this woman’s obstetrics history and her life story, whether we actively and openly talk about it or we don’t.”
Grief is treatable, she said, and opening up about grief is starting to chip away at the stigma surrounding mental health.
“These women are not wrong in their grief,” she said. “Something wrong happened to them.”
Although Jaggie lost Adam 45 years ago and speaks openly about him, there’s still a void.
“I will always carry the loss,” she said. “It’s not accompanied by pain, as it was for so very long. The more that we can be open about it, the more helpful that is for families to have that meld into a happy life again.”
Coming Tuesday: The shadow of secrecy around miscarriages and its accompanying grief is slowly starting to fade — but asking for help can still be daunting.
