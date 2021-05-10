‘I do the best I can:’ Villas woman still instructing CPR at 100

Helen Eppehimer has been teaching CPR for more than 40 years. But she doesn’t do it alone. In fact, it’s more of a family affair. She was an EMT with her late husband, Bill, before his death 22 years ago and, since 1998, has been teaching CPR classes with her daughter.
She’ll continue to teach others the life-saving skill and has no plans of giving up, even after Monday when she turns 100.
“It’s wonderful because you know that when you’re doing this, you’re saving someone’s life,” she said.
It started in the late 1970s when Bill became president of the Lower Township Rescue Squad. They were both EMTs and worked the weekend shifts together.
“We always had the ambulance outside of our house every weekend,” said Eppehimer, who lives in the Villas section of Lower Township. “We did everything together.”
Up until a few years ago, Eppehimer taught morning CPR classes and her 70-year-old daughter, Naomi Nichols, taught in the afternoon. They now teach together.
A Galloway couple dines at the same café every day. The café decided to surprise them for their 70th anniversary.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Ann and Charlie Heuer, both 89 and from the township, eat at the Cracked…
And while Nichols takes charge in the classes, Eppehimer always goes with her and assists when the students break up into groups.
Nichols loves having her mom at the classes as Eppehimer sometimes adds a comment or two her daughter may have forgotten.
“Sometimes she butts in,” Nichols said with a laugh.
Nichols, who served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years, became an EMT and then a CPR instructor, with her mother, through Shore Medical Center.
The Shore Medical Center Life Support Training Center in Somers Point teaches CPR, basic cardiac life support, heart saver first aid, advanced cardiac life support and pediatric advanced cardiac life support, according to the hospital’s website.
Hospital staff and members of the community are trained through the center. It also trains instructors to teach CPR.
AtlantiCare delivers 12 sets of twins since January, research shows we’ll be seeing double more often
No, there’s nothing in the water, although medical staff at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Cen…
Many people the mother-daughter duo taught are now instructors themselves, citing Eppehimer and Nichols as the reason they teach.
“I just had somebody tell me not too long ago that they remember my husband Bill,” Eppehimer said.
In the dozens of years they’ve been teaching CPR together, Nichols estimates having taught about 10,000 people.
And there are plenty of rescue stories Nichols has heard where one of her students put the skills she’d taught to work.
“I had a guy, two weeks after I taught him, his father had a heart attack and he saw a police car across the street. He ran (to the police car) and got the AED (automated external defibrillator) and he put it on his father, shocked him and his father lived,” she said.
“People always call us and tell us a story and say, ‘I didn’t think I’d remember, but I remember what you taught me. We used it and it worked out fine,’” she added.
In their 40-plus years, CPR instruction has changed in a few ways — it used to be 15 chest compressions then two breaths, today it’s 30 compressions then two breaths. Another change is the CPR dummies the instructors use for practice.
“The dummies used to be a full mannequin with legs, and the whole thing, and that was very heavy,” Nichols said. “We would go to places on the second floor. My mom’s up at the top and she’s going, ‘Come on!’ And I’m carrying the mannequin, the full baby, we had a full child. They were very heavy, the children (dummies) were made of sand.”
Today they have a cart to transport the mannequins. The adult mannequins are just the chest, neck and head. The baby mannequins are no longer filled with sand.
They share many stories like that, but Nichols is most happy to still have her mom by her side.
“I’m amazed. I’m amazed that she still teaches and still has everything back up in her noodle,” Nichols said while playfully placing a hand on her mother’s head.
And neither of them have any plans of slowing down or retiring.
“I do the best I can,” Eppehimer said.
Christina Kozmor, director for the hospital’s training center, called Eppehimer an inspiration.
“It’s an encouragement that certainly shows other people that you don’t have to get to a certain age and stop,” she said. “It’s inspiring to others to continue doing what they know is important, whether it’s in life-saving measures or anything else.”
For more information on CPR training, visit Shoremedicalcenter.org/trainingcenter.
WEST CAPE MAY — Drive onto the property at Willow Creek Winery & Farm and you undoubtedl…
Contact CJ Fairfield
609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.