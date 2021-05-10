‘I do the best I can:’ Villas woman still instructing CPR at 100

“People always call us and tell us a story and say, ‘I didn’t think I’d remember, but I remember what you taught me. We used it and it worked out fine,’” she added.

In their 40-plus years, CPR instruction has changed in a few ways — it used to be 15 chest compressions then two breaths, today it’s 30 compressions then two breaths. Another change is the CPR dummies the instructors use for practice.

“The dummies used to be a full mannequin with legs, and the whole thing, and that was very heavy,” Nichols said. “We would go to places on the second floor. My mom’s up at the top and she’s going, ‘Come on!’ And I’m carrying the mannequin, the full baby, we had a full child. They were very heavy, the children (dummies) were made of sand.”

Today they have a cart to transport the mannequins. The adult mannequins are just the chest, neck and head. The baby mannequins are no longer filled with sand.

They share many stories like that, but Nichols is most happy to still have her mom by her side.

“I’m amazed. I’m amazed that she still teaches and still has everything back up in her noodle,” Nichols said while playfully placing a hand on her mother’s head.