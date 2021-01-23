‘I can be the vice president, like her:’ Girls weigh in on Kamala Harris making history

Earlier in the week, the girls watched videos on Harris to learn about her and her background. On Thursday, they watched her inauguration a second time.

“It makes me feel great because the kids, especially the teens, used to come to me because they didn’t understand a lot that was going on,” Scafe said. “Sometimes I couldn’t even explain it, with systemic racism and being treated unfairly. They kind of felt like there was no hope.”

Olivia Troxler Sherrer, 9, of Vineland, wants to one day tell her kids and grandkids about the significance of Harris being inaugurated, and that it can happen again.

“I was super duper happy to see an African American woman in the White House as vice president,” she said. “It makes me feel like I can do anything and be anything.”

Scafe said she was just as excited as the girls about Harris, telling of how her great grandmother was a slave.

“I fixed a lobster and crab leg dinner for me and my mother (on Wednesday),” she said. “My ancestors could never do anything like that. We watched (the inauguration), and we watched it proud. And it’s not just about Black women, it’s about all women.”

Isabella Lamboy, 8, of Vineland, watched the inauguration with her grandmother.

