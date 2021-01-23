‘I can be the vice president, like her:’ Girls weigh in on Kamala Harris making history

Aryiane Hill, 12, of Atlantic City, watched the presidential inauguration Wednesday with her mom.
When she grows up, she wants to be a lawyer.
“(Kamala Harris) inspired me to do whatever I want to do,” Hill said. “I can be the vice president, like her, if I want to. It means that women are just as powerful as men.”
Harris made history Wednesday after she was sworn in as the first woman, and first person of color, to be vice president of the United States.
The whole world watched. But especially important, little girls watched.
They know they can be teachers, lawyers, doctors and leaders. They now know the White House is within their reach.
“I actually almost cried because just seeing history in front of your eyes is just great. It’s very inspiring,” said Melia Gaines, of Vineland. “It shows that representation matters.”
At 17, Gaines didn’t think she’d see a woman of color in the White House anytime soon, “but now that it’s happened, anything is possible.”
Melia and her twin sister, Melina, were at the Boys & Girls Club of Cumberland County on Thursday. They were meeting for the SMART Girls Club, a club for girls ages 8 to 17 that strives to “develop and adopt a healthy attitude and lifestyle as well as acquire and maintain a positive self-concept, sound decision-making skills and mentor relationships,” according to its website.
SMART Girls was established about 15 years ago and meets every Monday. This week, the members met Thursday to discuss the historical aspects of the inauguration.
The Gaines twins wore matching black T-shirts that read, “A woman’s place is in the White House — Kamala, 2020.”
“In the Constitution it says, ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal,’ and now women, too,” Melia said.
“It made me happy to see someone like me in the White House,” said Melina. “Me. My skin color.”
The girls wear pearls to every meeting and outside event they go to.
“As soon as the girls put their pearls on, they feel feminine, they feel pretty,” said LaVena Scafe, education coordinator at the Boys & Girls Club of Cumberland County. “You can see their self-worth just go up, their faces just light up. They make them feel classy and elegant, and I try to teach the girls to have a healthy attitude about themselves.”
Harris wore pearls when she graduated from Howard University, was sworn into Congress, grilled Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, debated Vice President Mike Pence, received her COVID-19 vaccine and again on Inauguration Day, according to an article in The New York Times. Pearls also are the symbol of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the sorority Harris joined when she studied at Howard.
Earlier in the week, the girls watched videos on Harris to learn about her and her background. On Thursday, they watched her inauguration a second time.
“It makes me feel great because the kids, especially the teens, used to come to me because they didn’t understand a lot that was going on,” Scafe said. “Sometimes I couldn’t even explain it, with systemic racism and being treated unfairly. They kind of felt like there was no hope.”
Olivia Troxler Sherrer, 9, of Vineland, wants to one day tell her kids and grandkids about the significance of Harris being inaugurated, and that it can happen again.
“I was super duper happy to see an African American woman in the White House as vice president,” she said. “It makes me feel like I can do anything and be anything.”
Scafe said she was just as excited as the girls about Harris, telling of how her great grandmother was a slave.
“I fixed a lobster and crab leg dinner for me and my mother (on Wednesday),” she said. “My ancestors could never do anything like that. We watched (the inauguration), and we watched it proud. And it’s not just about Black women, it’s about all women.”
Isabella Lamboy, 8, of Vineland, watched the inauguration with her grandmother.
“I was about to start screaming I was that excited,” she said. “It makes me happy because that’s our first vice president that’s a woman.”
Jalayia Pernelo, 9, of Bridgeton, wants to be the first Black woman president. She’s already the vice president of the Keystone Group, a community service group, at the Boys & Girls Club of Cumberland County.
She considers herself a leader and is inspired by her mom.
“She makes me feel like I can do anything,” she said of her mother.
That excitement was echoed at the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.
On Wednesday, the Atlantic City branch talked to the children about the inauguration throughout the day as well as how elections and inaugurations work and the importance of them.
After Amanda Gorman read her poem at the inauguration, the older kids at the club wrote their own poems, pointing out positive things about themselves. The younger kids learned about former first lady Michelle Obama and colored a picture of her, said Tracy Parker, the club’s site manager.
Willow Braxton, 7, of Atlantic City, watched the inauguration with her mom. To Braxton and Brielynn Langford, 8, Harris is nice, pretty and a great person.
“Now nobody can judge you for what you want to be,” she said. “Nobody can judge her, because she’s the vice president.”
Honesty Green, 11, of Atlantic City, also watched with her mom and siblings. Her mother explained to her how historic the moment was.
“I felt very good, and I’m excited,” she said. “I witnessed history.”
Green wants to be a marine biologist when she grows up. Her favorite marine animal is a sea turtle.
“I can tell that (Harris) pushed herself to keep going,” she said. “If a woman can keep pushing themselves, they can achieve their goals. If she can do it, then a lot of other people can do it.”
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
