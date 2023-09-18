Through the summer, public works crews worked with lifeguards to keep the beach access open in front of the Upper Township Beach Patrol headquarters on Williams Avenue in Strathmere, even as high tides would pull sand from the beach side.

The lifeguards are off the beach for the summer in Strathmere, and visitors can no longer use that walkover.

“It was pretty much done this weekend,” Township Committee member Curtis Corson said Monday.

South Jersey dodged a direct hit from Hurricane Lee over the weekend, as the enormous storm passed well off the coast to make landfall in Canada at near-hurricane strength after washing New England with rain and wind.

In New Jersey, the weather was fine, but on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the storm pushed sizable swells toward the coast, leading beach patrols to keep bathers out of the water entirely Friday and Saturday.

The rough ocean conditions and lack of lifeguards in some areas led to a bunch of rescues in the region. In Margate, a girl and her grandmother were rescued from the jetty. In North Wildwood, three swimmers were rescued from the ocean and taken to Cape Regional Medical Center.

Wildwood's Beach Patrol issued warnings ahead of the storm passing about 700 miles off the coast, Capt. Ed Schneider said. Between the warnings and cold, windy air, the city's beaches saw minimal crowds over the weekend, he said.

"We had pretty extreme wave height Friday and Saturday, along with strong rip currents and rough surf," Schneider said.

Tropical storm or nor'easter moves up East Coast this weekend | Hurricane Hunt This weekend, Lee Weather Team Meteorologist Joe Martucci says a low pressure system will trek up the East Coast. Whether its a tropical storm or nor'easter is too soon to tell, though.

Doug Bergen, Ocean City’s spokesperson, credited that call for a weekend with no water rescues. Some surfers fought their way into the overhead waves, getting dramatic rides, but most people headed warnings and kept their feet dry when the currents were at their strongest.

But those powerful waves hit beaches with considerable force. Ocean City recently completed a beach replenishment project, with another project expected to build beaches in the island’s south end this fall.

“Because of the shape of the island, the area around Fifth Street continues to be the most vulnerable. Fortunately, Ocean City beaches were relatively healthy before Lee’s arrival — after the replenishment project at the north end earlier this year,” Bergen said.

As of Monday, staff at the Coastal Research Center at Stockton University had not yet checked the impact of the storm, but Kim McKenna, the interim executive director of the center, said they expect to see erosion along the coast.

Just how much erosion is yet to be determined, but McKenna said there are hot spots that likely got hit the hardest. Those are typically in the north end of barrier islands, where the currents from the nearby inlets can scour shorelines.

One of those hotspots is North Wildwood, where the city and the state Department of Environmental Protection have had a very public feud about beach projects and how best to protect property.

North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello said Monday things have cooled down after the war of words — and court filings — that started the summer.

“We were at rock bottom around Memorial Day. Since then the cooperation has improved,” he said. That includes working on getting permits for shore protection measures where his community has been hit hardest, from 13th to 15th avenues.

Climate change could bring more monster storms like Hurricane Lee to New England Factors include warmer sea surface temperatures in these regions and the shifting and weakening of the jet streams.

“If that dune at 15th goes, there’s literally nothing between the ocean and our Beach Patrol headquarters,” Rosenello said.

Lee brought some fresh erosion to that area, he said, but it was not as bad as it might have been. Still, he said, a badly eroded beach is not a good start for the winter storm season.

While other towns have seen several federal sand pumping projects, North Wildwood has been asking for replenishment for years, and rebuilding its beach by trucking sand from Wildwood and Wildwood Crest. This year, the beach was too badly eroded to use that method before the start of the summer.

A federal project could be underway by 2025, Rosenello said. In the meantime, he said, about the best North Wildwood can hope for would be ocean currents moving sand from Hereford Inlet onto the beach.

Things are not so dire in Strathmere, but a huge amount of the north end has been washed away, with those Lee-powered waves slapping the stone bulkheads that have long been buried in sand.

“It’s pretty rough,” Corson said.

He said the bids for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers beach project came in higher than expected, so the total project may cost more. This fall, the work is set to rebuild beaches in Strathmere and Sea Isle City as well as Ocean City.

Upper Township has already approved more than $1 million for the local share of those costs, and may have to add money to that, Corson said.

Strathmere resident Ted Kingston, who posted aerial images of the north end showing the extent of erosion before the storm, said Monday the seaside community is anxiously awaiting the next round of beach sand to be added by the Army Corps project.

“The north end doesn’t look too good right now,” he said.