Huntington Beach was originally supposed to be 'the Pacific version of Atlantic City'

Along with the rigs, the vestiges of Oil City — such as the slab in the grass of Discovery Well Park that commemorates the city's first oil strike in May 1920 — are easy to spot.

State authorities are trying to clean up another industry remnant, the 38-acre toxic waste site at Magnolia Street and Hamilton Avenue known as the Ascon site. It was a landfill from the 1930s to the 1980s and a repository for oil waste.

Economically, oil has long been eclipsed by tourism in Huntington Beach. City spokesperson Jennifer Carey says Huntington Beach makes just $632,000 a year in oil well license taxes and pipeline franchise fees, which amounts to about 0.3% of the $228-million budget.

The city makes millions from its hotels, not just from property taxes but from a transient occupancy tax that brought it $16 million in 2019, much of it from the luxury hotels on PCH.

"The city was 'born' due to the booming oil industry," Carey said in an email, but has transitioned to prioritizing "clean energy and worldwide tourism."

"Even though you see rigs in the area, the oil industry is not very prevalent in the community today and isn't a significant revenue or labor source," Carey added.