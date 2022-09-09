Hundreds remember 9/11 with oceanside ceremony in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — With the 21st anniversary of 9/11 two days away, the downbeach community came together to honor those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks.

About 200 people gathered beside the Boardwalk off Jackson Avenue on Friday morning for the annual Saracini-O’Neill Sept. 11 Memorial Ceremony.

The event honors Atlantic City natives Victor Saracini, captain of United Airlines Flight 175, which hijackers crashed into the South Tower of the World Trade Center; and John P. O’Neill, who had retired from the FBI after a long career of combating terrorism. A few weeks before the attacks, O'Neill took over as director of security at the World Trade Center. He was killed after re-entering the South Tower to help others.

A large American flag anchored by fire trucks from Atlantic City and Ventnor provided the background as speakers remembered the events that transpired in New York City, Washington, D.C., and in Stoneycreek Township, Pennsylvania.

"We all remember 9/11 as one of those moments that's stuck in time," Atlantic City Mayor Small Sr. said before thanking military and first responders at the ceremony.

Small recalled the day he and millions watched as the World Trade Center collapse.

"We were the United States of America," Small said. "As our president addressed and explained that we would be stronger than ever, we all cheered with one voice, and it truly unified our country."

In the days after the attacks, Americans found themselves coping with the tragedy, wondering how to explain the attacks to their children. But, as days passed, Americans found themselves more united in a nation often divided by politics, race, religion and culture, Small said.

The American flag at the Saracini-O'Neill 9/11 Monument was lowered to half-staff around 10 a.m.

The monument was erected beside the exit ramp of the Boardwalk at Jackson Avenue. Squeezed in between a brick setup is a metal column from the World Trade Center, mimicking a similar monument built in Absecon's Heritage Park.

Assemblyman Don Guardian and Atlantic County Public Safety Director Michael Fedorko delivered the event's keynote speeches, in which both men recalled the story of United Airlines Flight 93's. The plane, along with the passengers who tried taking control of the aircraft after it had been hijacked, crashed into the open field in Pennsylvania.

Both men told the story of how passengers called their loved ones to say goodbye knowing they'd prepared to meet the terrorists head on.

During the ceremony, soon-to-be retired U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Sean O'Brien was honored as a "Hero Among Us," an award recognizing a significant first responder or military member, midway through the event.

O'Brien served as Coast Guard Station Atlantic City's commanding officer before handing off the job. Before, he piloted Coast Guard helicopters, doing so on several missions including rescues after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

"They (Coast Guard) often perform extraordinary acts in extraordinary circumstances," Guardian said. "They exhibit remarkable courage, confidence and commitment in the performance of their duty."

After Guardian's remarks, O'Brien was presented with a folded American flag sealed in a case.

"It's very humbling because everybody in the Coast Guard, military, firefighters, police department, they're always putting themselves out there," O'Brien, said after the ceremony about being honored with the award. "It's very humbling that I'm one that would be getting honored when everybody is sacrificing themselves."