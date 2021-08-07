Hundreds of guns turned in at buyback program in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Lonniyell Sykes said she's been deeply impacted by seeing how gun violence has affected youths in the community.
The Egg Harbor Township woman, who was born and raised in Atlantic City and often goes by the last name "The Community," was at the Guns for Cash program early Saturday afternoon to turn in a handgun she had in her possession.
"We want to make our streets safe, and we want to make sure that we can do our best to take the guns off the street," said Sykes, who was there with her daughters. To her, every little bit helps in fighting gun violence.
The Attorney General's Office, Atlantic City Police Department, Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, State Police and the Coalition for a Safe Community joined forces Saturday for the Guns for Cash buyback program that offered up to $250 cash, no questions asked, to residents who wanted to turn in their firearms. AtlantiCare also chipped in, donating money to help organize the event held at Atlantic City Fire Station No. 1.
Paterson, East Orange and Newark also held events Saturday. Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck, who was in Atlantic City for the second time since taking the position at the end of June, planned to visit every location in the state.
"I think (Atlantic City) is one of the most challenged communities. There are a lot of issues we need to confront here, both involving gun violence but more broadly," Bruck said. "But I also think the response in the community is one of the strongest in the state."
Also on hand Saturday morning were Mayor Marty Small Sr., acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill, City Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz, Chief of County Investigators Bruce DeShields and Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic.
The event started at 10 a.m., and people had already begun lining up behind the fire station as early as 9:30. The line stretched well into the parking lot by the time officers started taking guns. In the first 90 minutes, 150 guns were turned in, and there was a steady stream of people selling their weapons in the first two hours of the event.
Saturday's was the first buyback program held in the county since March 2013, when two were held in Atlantic City and Pleasantville. Perry Mays, chairman for the Coalition for a Safe Community, was pleased to see a buyback program return to the city in 2021.
"We want to make our community safe," said Mays, 69, of Pleasantville. "You have kids, you have youths, you have casinos, businesses, and they want to come into a safe community. If people just bring in their guns — if you get one gun off the street — that's a blessing."
There have been eight fatal shootings this year in Atlantic City, most recently Aug. 1, when a 42-year-old man was found dead near California and Arctic avenues. The deadliest shooting that occurred in South Jersey this year was May 22, when 11 were injured and three were killed at a party in Fairfield Township.
Bruck said the buyback program wasn't planned because of any specific recent shooting, but he recognized the area has been hit hard by gun violence.
"Also part of the reason why we did it in Atlantic City is because this is a city where there's a really good relationship between law enforcement and the community," Bruck said. "And the Coalition for a Safe Community — the work Perry Mays is doing — and the work that Councilman (Kaleem) Shabazz is doing is really exciting and inspiring."
Interim police Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos was on hand all day, talking with residents. One of the people he spent time with Saturday was Sykes, who has participated in and organized many anti-violence walks in Atlantic County.
"This program is very important, especially because you don't have to give a name, and especially because you don't have to worry about being arrested and different things like that," Sykes said. "So every time you get an opportunity to turn in a gun ... you should do that."
Sarkos reiterated a point he made earlier this week when he, Small and Bruck discussed the event in the days leading up to it, that it was a way for the department to think outside the box in terms of slowing gun violence.
"We're very good at making arrests after crimes occur, but we want to get better at stopping crimes from ever occurring to begin with," Sarkos said. "So events like this, we can take guns off the street before they even commit crimes."
People turned in weapons for various reasons, from disposing of an out-of-commission firearm to wanting to avoid the hassle of filling out paperwork when legally exchanging a weapon and purchasing a new one. Most took the anonymity of Saturday's event to heart and didn't want to share personal information when talking about why they were selling guns.
Joe Ludovico, 64, drove down from Manchester Township, Ocean County, to turn in a few firearms. He said one of the weapons, an old revolver, was in bad shape and he felt it was dangerous if it ever fired.
"There have been a lot of situations where if a gun wasn't available there wouldn't be a murder," Ludovico said. "This is the only country that has this proliferation. It's crazy. There are just too many guns for no real reason.
