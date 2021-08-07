Hundreds of guns turned in at buyback program in Atlantic City

Bruck said the buyback program wasn't planned because of any specific recent shooting, but he recognized the area has been hit hard by gun violence.

"Also part of the reason why we did it in Atlantic City is because this is a city where there's a really good relationship between law enforcement and the community," Bruck said. "And the Coalition for a Safe Community — the work Perry Mays is doing — and the work that Councilman (Kaleem) Shabazz is doing is really exciting and inspiring."

Interim police Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos was on hand all day, talking with residents. One of the people he spent time with Saturday was Sykes, who has participated in and organized many anti-violence walks in Atlantic County.

"This program is very important, especially because you don't have to give a name, and especially because you don't have to worry about being arrested and different things like that," Sykes said. "So every time you get an opportunity to turn in a gun ... you should do that."

Sarkos reiterated a point he made earlier this week when he, Small and Bruck discussed the event in the days leading up to it, that it was a way for the department to think outside the box in terms of slowing gun violence.