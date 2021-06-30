Hundreds of flags fly in Northfield to honor veterans who lost died by suicide

NORTHFIELD — At West Mill and Zion roads, 600 American flags wave in a grass field beside the Atlantic County Department of Veterans Affairs clinic.

Why 600? Approximately 20 veterans a day die by suicide in the U.S., according to the most recent study conducted by the VA in 2018. The Flags for Forgotten Soldiers installation will be up for 30 days and is meant to honor the deceased and raise awareness of the prevention services available to veterans.

According to Jacob Dillon, public affairs officer for the Wilmington Veteran Affairs Medical Center, the center placed an emphasis on mental health when COVID-19 related shutdowns began last year. The medical center increased the number of patients it saw via telehealth services by 1,000% during the pandemic.

"Over the pandemic ... we saw that kind of delayed routine, normal health care," Dillon said. "We didn't lose that connection, and so we stayed out front."

South Jersey veterans are serviced by clinics in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. Behavioral specialists are available at all three clinics. There is also a text line where veterans can ask questions regarding their health.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Assembly passes Armato, Mazzeo, Conaway veterans memorial homes bill The state Assembly on Thursday passed a bill sponsored by local legislators that would requi…