BRIGANTINE — From bagpipes to candy to green beads, the annual St. Patrick's parade made its way down the city's main artery Saturday afternoon.
The parade was originally supposed to be held last Saturday, but it was postponed a week due to the threat of inclement weather.
The parade began at St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church on Eighth Street and traveled down West Brigantine Avenue to Veterans Memorial Park in the center of town. Hundreds gathered to wave, catch candy and enjoy the sunny and breezy afternoon.
Floats included Brigantine Elks Lodge #2428, Lions Club Brigantine and many other local businesses and organizations. Assemblyman Don Guardian, R-Atlantic, dressed in his finest Irish garb and donned the sash he wore as grand marshal in Atlantic City's parade when he was mayor there in 2017.
The topic of environmental preservation was also worked into the parade by groups such as Save Brigantine Beach and the Marine Mammal Stranding Center.
GALLERY: Brigantine's St. Patrick's Day Parade
Hundreds marched and watched the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Brigantine on Saturday, March 18, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Finley is dressed for Saturday afternoon's St. Patrick's parade.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
Amelia Sanchez, 4, of Brigantine, gets a hug from an Irish bear before the parade.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
Christine Nese, 31, of Brigantine, with the leprechaun mascot representing Dreams Come True Enterprises on Saturday.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
From left, Ginny Hauck, Mike Bauerle and Cindy Parker Pekarick, all from Brigantine, represented their nonprofit organization, Save Brigantine Beach, on Saturday.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
Assemblyman Don Guardian, R-Atlantic, walks in Saturday afternoon's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Brigantine.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
Sandpipers Pipes and Drums of Atlantic County helped lead Saturday afternoon's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Brigantine.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
Hundreds marched and watched the St. Patrick's parade Saturday in Brigantine.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
