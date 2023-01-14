 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Hundreds get cold for a cause at Wildwood polar plunge

  • 0

WILDWOOD — Vikings are used to the cold water, so the Old Oak Lodge #6 in Salem County looked at home as one of its members stood in the surf holding up Mjölnir.

With a Thor-like effort, the lodge was among the hundreds dressed in costumes, gimmicks or simply as little as possible as they ran into the cold ocean Saturday morning as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood.

The plunge, presented by Law Enforcement Torch Run, had 875 participants and raised $276,000 for Special Olympics of New Jersey, according to Susan Adelizzi-Schmidt of Suasion Marketing. It took place on the beach behind the Wildwoods Convention Center.

John Lynch, director of sales and entertainment for the Convention Center, hyped up the crowd of plungers before counting down from 10. Once the count hit zero, people raced toward the ocean, some just dipping their toes while others stayed in the water like it was a beach day in July.

People are also reading…

Costumes ranged from Nemo to characters from the board game Candy Land. A man dressed as a squirrel ran into the ocean holding acorns, only to find out quickly it isn't a good place to store his food. Another group, the Piggy Park Plungers, waved a black thin-blue-line flag to support police and commemorate the fallen.

Prior to the plunge, tailgaters filled the parking lot outside the Convention Center. Saturday morning's weather was in the upper 30s with water temperatures in the low 40s.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I've done everything from cover sports to news and have served as a copy editor and digital producer with The Press since July 2013.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News