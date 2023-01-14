Hundreds get cold for a cause at Wildwood polar plunge

WILDWOOD — Vikings are used to the cold water, so the Old Oak Lodge #6 in Salem County looked at home as one of its members stood in the surf holding up Mjölnir.
With a Thor-like effort, the lodge was among the hundreds dressed in costumes, gimmicks or simply as little as possible as they ran into the cold ocean Saturday morning as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood.
The plunge, presented by Law Enforcement Torch Run, had 875 participants and raised $276,000 for Special Olympics of New Jersey, according to Susan Adelizzi-Schmidt of Suasion Marketing. It took place on the beach behind the Wildwoods Convention Center.
John Lynch, director of sales and entertainment for the Convention Center, hyped up the crowd of plungers before counting down from 10. Once the count hit zero, people raced toward the ocean, some just dipping their toes while others stayed in the water like it was a beach day in July.
Costumes ranged from Nemo to characters from the board game Candy Land. A man dressed as a squirrel ran into the ocean holding acorns, only to find out quickly it isn't a good place to store his food. Another group, the Piggy Park Plungers, waved a black thin-blue-line flag to support police and commemorate the fallen.
Prior to the plunge, tailgaters filled the parking lot outside the Convention Center. Saturday morning's weather was in the upper 30s with water temperatures in the low 40s.
PHOTOS: The Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Bathers make their way toward the ocean at the start of the the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
A group dresses like characters from the board game Candy Land on Saturday at the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
A man dressed as a squirrel thought the ocean was a good place to hide his acorns, but he guessed wrong.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Members of Old Oak Lodge #6 in Salem County proudly stand in the surf dressed as Vikings — one wielding Thor's hammer, Mjölnir — on Saturday at the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Courtney Bitting, of Millville, helps her daughter Paisley, 2½, dip her toes in the water after Courtney took the plunge Saturday.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Courtney and Will Bitting, of Millville, with their daughter Paisley after representing the Piggy Park Plungers on Saturday afternoon at the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood. Even Paisley, 2½, dipped her toes in the cold ocean.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Hundreds jumped into the frigid Atlantic Ocean as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.