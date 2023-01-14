Hundreds get cold for a cause at Wildwood polar plunge

WILDWOOD — Vikings are used to the cold water, so the Old Oak Lodge #6 in Salem County looked at home as one of its members stood in the surf holding up Mjölnir.

With a Thor-like effort, the lodge was among the hundreds dressed in costumes, gimmicks or simply as little as possible as they ran into the cold ocean Saturday morning as part of the Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood.

The plunge, presented by Law Enforcement Torch Run, had 875 participants and raised $276,000 for Special Olympics of New Jersey, according to Susan Adelizzi-Schmidt of Suasion Marketing. It took place on the beach behind the Wildwoods Convention Center.

John Lynch, director of sales and entertainment for the Convention Center, hyped up the crowd of plungers before counting down from 10. Once the count hit zero, people raced toward the ocean, some just dipping their toes while others stayed in the water like it was a beach day in July.

Costumes ranged from Nemo to characters from the board game Candy Land. A man dressed as a squirrel ran into the ocean holding acorns, only to find out quickly it isn't a good place to store his food. Another group, the Piggy Park Plungers, waved a black thin-blue-line flag to support police and commemorate the fallen.

Prior to the plunge, tailgaters filled the parking lot outside the Convention Center. Saturday morning's weather was in the upper 30s with water temperatures in the low 40s.

PHOTOS: The Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood