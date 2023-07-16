MAYS LANDING — Butch Drozdov remembers how often he'd be at his son Darren's house watching a football game when the phone would ring.

Darren would always pick up, especially if it was one of his former football teammates from the University of Maryland. After a moment, Butch would hear his son say a phrase that has stayed with him to this day.

"He would council them," Butch recalls. "He would say, 'Talk to me, brother.'"

On Sunday, several of Drozdov's Maryland teammates and more wanted to talk about their brother.

More than 300 people crammed into Lakeside Manor at Lake Lenape, sharing stories about Darren Drozdov during a celebration of life for the Oakcrest High School alumnus, former pro football player and WWE superstar.

Drozdov, 54, died June 30 of natural causes. His health had been in decline for more than two decades since a wrestling accident in 1999 left him wheelchair-bound.

With the help of one of Darren's former teammates, Butch Drozdov immortalized "talk to me, brother" with a photo of Darren on 500 T-shirts that sat at a table in the corner for anyone to take.

People lined up to talk to Rommi Drozdov, sharing stories, many she'd never heard, of her brother.

"I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, I never knew that,'" Rommi said. "It was neat to see. ... Honestly, you can't find anybody to say anything bad about him. It's crazy."

Drozdov was known to pro wrestling fans by his ring names Droz and Puke, the latter because he had the unusual talent of making himself vomit on command.

Born April 7, 1969, to Butch and Cyndi Drozdov, he attended St. Vincent De Paul Regional School in Mays Landing. He played football, basketball and track and graduated from Oakcrest in 1987. He went on to play defensive line at Maryland. He spent three seasons in the NFL with the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets before a knee injury cut short his career.

After rehabilitation on his knee and a failed comeback attempt in the Canadian Football League, Drozdov turned to pro wrestling and made his then-WWF debut in 1998. On Oct. 5, 1999, during a taping for a televised show in Long Island, New York, Drozdov was paralyzed from the neck down when he was dropped on his head and suffered two fractured vertebrae in his neck.

His view of life

On Sunday, WWE executive Bruce Prichard, who hired Drozdov, called him unique. Prichard spent time talking with the Drozdov family about the accident, about his personality and sharing stories.

"I had spoken to him a few weeks before (he died), and more than anything I was just shocked. You try not to think about those things," Prichard said.

"He was one of the most positive and inspirational people I've ever known. He could take any negative — and he took one of the most negative things you could possibly imagine — and make it a positive. That's the way Darren viewed life."

One of those positives the family hoped to pass on is the Darren Drozdov-Jack Bottinger Scholarship to benefit Oakcrest students. Bottinger, who attended Sunday's celebration, was Drozdov's high school football coach.

Current Oakcrest football coach Mike Forest showed up with about a dozen players wearing their Falcons jerseys. Forest, a 1999 Oakcrest graduate, remembers meeting Drozdov when he was a student at the high school. On Sunday, he wanted to show his players what Drozdov meant to the school.

"I think (the scholarship) is amazing and definitely a way for his name to live on at Oakcrest," said Forest, 42, adding the team will wear Drozdov's No. 16 on the back of their helmets this upcoming season. "We're willing to do what whatever we can to try to help with (the scholarship)."

Two of Rommi Drozdov's friends, Jennie Ayres and Jane Guerrier, both of Mays Landing, helped greet people as they arrived Sunday and collected money for the scholarship.

"He was loved dearly by his sister," said Ayres, 70. "She would do anything for him. He was the love of her life as far as family goes."

Guerrier remembers the first time she met Drozdov, who stood out at 6 feet, 4 inches. He was about 17, and her son brought him and a few friends to the house.

"This giant of a child walked into my living room, picked me up, swung me around and said, 'Hey, Mrs. G, how you doin'?' And I asked my son, 'Who is this person?' I just fell in love with the kid and his personality," Guerrier, 81, said.

Hamilton Township Mayor Carl Pitale graduated from Oakcrest with Drozdov and knew him for about 40 years.

"He was a gentle giant. He was as fierce and aggressive as he was, whether it was on the soccer field where I played soccer with him, or the football field," Pitale said. "He came off the field and was as empathetic and caring as anyone you could ever meet."

Pitale recalled when the two would go duck hunting in Mays Landing. Because they had to cross a river to get to the best hunting spot, and due to the tide, if Pitale, who was much shorter than Drozdov, would cross, the water would be up to his waist.

"He picked me up and carried me to the duck line," Pitale said. "That was just the kind of guy he was. He would do anything for you."

Several former Maryland teammates spoke at the celebration, many of them, including Hugh Brown and Mike Jamulowich, sharing funny college stories. Others shared how much their late friend meant to them.

"I want to talk as if I'm talking to him and thank him for making me a better person," said Sam Raby. "I remember when he was in college, he was on top of the world. Then NFL, WWF. They way he treated people, the way he treated me, the way he treated his friends — it always inspired me to be a better person, and I've tried to live up to some of those values."

Dave Debruin, another of Drozdov's teammates, echoed much of what was said about his late friend.