Hundreds gather in Sea Isle City for Wedding of the Sea service

SEA ISLE CITY — The surf may have been a little choppy, but parishioners and visitors could not have asked for a better day Sunday to celebrate the "Wedding of the Sea."

Hundreds gathered for the annual wreath ceremony, the first being held by the parish in more than a decade, members of the planning committee said.

Following an hour-long Mass at St. Joseph's Church on 44th Street, Rev. Father Perry Cherubini, holding the ceremonial wreath, and Deacon Joe Murphy, carrying the Blessed Mother statue, led a procession from the church a block up toward the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol Headquarters. Murphy led those who followed the procession in a short prayer, and he and Cherubini led the procession onto the beach.

Cherubini waded into the surf to hand the ceremonial wreath off to beach patrol Lt. Tim Quinn and lifeguard Kris Ciuro. After rowing their lifeguard boat out past the breaking waves, Ciuro placed the wreath into the ocean as is tradition with the feast day.

The holy day marks the occasion of the Virgin Mary's bodily ascent toward heaven at the end of her life. The "Wedding of the Sea" tradition began in Venice, Italy, around the year 1000 AD to celebrate the Feast of the Assumption.

