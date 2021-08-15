 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hundreds gather in Sea Isle City for Wedding of the Sea service
0 comments
top story

Hundreds gather in Sea Isle City for Wedding of the Sea service

{{featured_button_text}}

SEA ISLE CITY — The surf may have been a little choppy, but parishioners and visitors could not have asked for a better day Sunday to celebrate the "Wedding of the Sea."

Hundreds gathered for the annual wreath ceremony, the first being held by the parish in more than a decade, members of the planning committee said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Following an hour-long Mass at St. Joseph's Church on 44th Street, Rev. Father Perry Cherubini, holding the ceremonial wreath, and Deacon Joe Murphy, carrying the Blessed Mother statue, led a procession from the church a block up toward the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol Headquarters. Murphy led those who followed the procession in a short prayer, and he and Cherubini led the procession onto the beach.

Cherubini waded into the surf to hand the ceremonial wreath off to beach patrol Lt. Tim Quinn and lifeguard Kris Ciuro. After rowing their lifeguard boat out past the breaking waves, Ciuro placed the wreath into the ocean as is tradition with the feast day.

The holy day marks the occasion of the Virgin Mary's bodily ascent toward heaven at the end of her life. The "Wedding of the Sea" tradition began in Venice, Italy, around the year 1000 AD to celebrate the Feast of the Assumption.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban enter Afghan capital Kabul

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News