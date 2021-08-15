Hundreds gather in Sea Isle City for Wedding of the Sea service

Members of St. Joseph's Church in Sea Isle City lead Deacon Joe Murphy, left, holding the Blessed Mother statue, and Rev. Father Perry Cherubini, holding the ceremonial wreath, out onto the 44th Street beach Sunday for the "Wedding of the Sea" wreath ceremony.
St. Joseph's Church Deacon Joe Murphy leads a few hundred people in prayer from the balcony of the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol station on 44th Street during Sunday's "Wedding of the Sea" wreath ceremony.
St. Joseph's Church Deacon Joe Murphy, left, holding the Blessed Mother statue, and Rev. Father Perry Cherubini, holding the ceremonial wreath, in front of the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol station on 44th Street on Sunday for the "Wedding of the Sea" wreath ceremony.
Members of St. Joseph's Church in Sea Isle City lead Deacon Joe Murphy, left, holding the Blessed Mother statue, and Rev. Father Perry Cherubini, holding the ceremonial wreath, out onto the 44th Street beach Sunday for the "Wedding of the Sea" wreath ceremony.
St. Joseph's Church Deacon Joe Murphy, left, holding the Blessed Mother statue, and Rev. Father Perry Cherubini, holding the ceremonial wreath, make their way onto the 44th Street beach Sunday for the "Wedding of the Sea" wreath ceremony.
Members of St. Joseph's Church in Sea Isle City lead Deacon Joe Murphy, left, holding the Blessed Mother statue, and Rev. Father Perry Cherubini, holding the ceremonial wreath, out onto the 44th Street beach Sunday for the "Wedding of the Sea" wreath ceremony.
Members of St. Joseph's Church in Sea Isle City process with Deacon Joe Murphy, left, holding the Blessed Mother statue, and Rev. Father Perry Cherubini, holding the ceremonial wreath, out onto the 44th Street beach Sunday for the "Wedding of the Sea" wreath ceremony.
Sea Isle City Beach Patrol lifeguard Kris Ciuro, front, and Lt. Tim Quinn row the ceremonial wreath out into the ocean Sunday for the "Wedding of the Sea" on the 44th Street beach.
Sea Isle City Beach Patrol lifeguard Kris Ciuro, left, places the ceremonial wreath into the Atlantic Ocean as Lt. Tim Quinn steadies the boat Sunday for the "Wedding of the Sea" on the 44th Street beach.
Rose, 61, and Roy Iacobucci, 62, of Glenn Mills, Pennsylvania, were in Sea Isle City on Sunday for the "Wedding of the Sea" wreath ceremony on the 44th Street beach. Roy Iacobucci was celebrating his birthday Sunday, and he hoped to receive a special blessing from Rev. Father Perry Cherubini after the ceremony.
Following an hour-long Mass at St. Joseph's Church on 44th Street, Rev. Father Perry Cherubini, holding the ceremonial wreath, and Deacon Joe Murphy, carrying the Blessed Mother statue, led a procession from the church a block up toward the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol Headquarters. Murphy led those who followed the procession in a short prayer, and he and Cherubini led the procession onto the beach.
Cherubini waded into the surf to hand the ceremonial wreath off to beach patrol Lt. Tim Quinn and lifeguard Kris Ciuro. After rowing their lifeguard boat out past the breaking waves, Ciuro placed the wreath into the ocean as is tradition with the feast day.
The holy day marks the occasion of the Virgin Mary's bodily ascent toward heaven at the end of her life. The "Wedding of the Sea" tradition began in Venice, Italy, around the year 1000 AD to celebrate the Feast of the Assumption.
