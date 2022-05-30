Hundreds gather in Ocean City for 'gratitude and remembrance'

OCEAN CITY — It’s fine to enjoy your long weekend on Memorial Day, veterans told a crowd of about 500 at Veterans Memorial Park in Ocean City on Monday.

“It’s OK to be with your family. That is part of the freedom that so many have died for,” said Michael Morrissey, the commander of VFW Post 6650. “However, when you’re enjoying that first hot dog or hamburger, or that first cold beer, that would be a nice time to reflect with your family and take the time to remember the families who are missing a loved one at their traditional parties.”

He and Bob Marzulli, the commander of the American Legion Post 524, thanked the large crowd that took time on a near-perfect beach day to honor the reason for the holiday in a service that included songs, prayers and traditions, including the laying of a wreath before the city’s war memorial between Fifth and Sixth streets.

The event was one of dozens planned in area communities to mark the day, started in the 19th century as Decoration Day in remembrance of those who died in the Civil War. While the timing of the long weekend has made it the unofficial start of summer at the shore, the grim reality of combat was not forgotten at the morning ceremony.

Marzulli read out a list of Ocean City residents killed in action, starting with World War I and continuing on to the much longer list from World War II. A bell rang at each name. Speakers named American service members lost in Korea and in Afghanistan, and spoke of the long, black wall in Washington, D.C., that names those killed in Vietnam.

Morrisey said 7,000 American men and women have died fighting the global war on terrorism.

“Memorial Day is not about picnics and parades, though there is nothing wrong with enjoying and celebrating the American way of life. Memorial Day is about gratitude and remembrance,” said Marzulli. “It is about honoring the men and women who made it possible for us to gather here today in peace.”

Lines of folding chairs were arranged on the grass, amid an anchor and a piece of Navy artillery that stand in the park. Bleachers stood behind those, with many more people opting to line up in the shade of trees in the park, close enough to hear the speakers.

Many parts of the event have been part of Ocean City’s observance for many years, including having veterans in attendance stand as the song associated with their branch of the service played.

Jack Hagan, the adjutant for the American Legion post, spoke about prisoners of war and those missing in action. Ed Ferraro, the chaplain of the VFW post, gave the invocation to begin the service, and Larry Kelly of the American Legion offered the benediction.

Greg Murphy of Buglers Across America, played taps. There were two singers, Morgan Murphy, who sang “The Star Spangled Banner” at the start of the event, and Natalie Ragazzo, who sang “God Bless America” to close it.

A line of Ocean City police officers and firefighters stood at attention at the back of the crowd, under a huge American flag suspended from a fire truck ladder, and members of City Council and other elected officials attended.

Mayor Jay Gillian praised the local veteran organizations, and spoke about the start of a daily flag raising on the Boardwalk, taking place this summer every day at 9 a.m.

He also spoke of the number of veteran suicides each year, and called for better education so that a new generation knows history.

“Because if you don’t know where you’ve come from, all of this is lost,” he said. He asked those attending to keep in mind those who need their help.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.