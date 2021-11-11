Hundreds gather for a sunny Veterans Day in Ocean City

While the officers were there for the veterans, the veterans in turn recognized the emergency responders. Mike Morrissey, the commander of VFW Post 6650, began his remarks by thanking the police and firefighters.

“We realize that you are a special breed. Some of you must carry guns to work. Some of you run into burning buildings at work,” Morrissey said. “All because you want to keep your families and people that you don’t even know in your community safe. So thank you very much for those sacrifices.”

He also spoke of the sacrifices made by veterans, and asked those who have not served in the armed forces to thank veterans that day and every day. He said veterans were willing to offer their lives if necessary.

“To all my fellow veterans who served honorably, welcome home and thank you for your service to this great country,” he said.

Veterans are honored on Veterans Day and Memorial Day, said Bob Marzulli, the commander of American Legion Post 524, but members of the armed services protect America at all times.

“Their heroism that has been demonstrated time and again by veterans from the American Revolution to the global war on terrorism is sometimes unnoticed by those that enjoy the security that their sacrifice has provided,” Marzulli said.