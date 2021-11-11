 Skip to main content
Hundreds gather for a sunny Veterans Day in Ocean City
Hundreds gather for a sunny Veterans Day in Ocean City

111221-pac-nws-ocveterans-1

Jim Bowman of VFW Post 6650 and Bob Buker of American Legion Post 524 lay a wreath at Ocean City’s war memorial as part of the city’s Veterans Day event on Thursday morning.

OCEAN CITY — In a November observation under sunny skies that saw as many T-shirts as winter coats, Ocean City community members gathered to salute veterans.

“As my wife would say, this is an Ocean City day,” said Mayor Jay Gillian Thursday morning, adding that he was happy to be able to hold the event outside.

Traditionally, Ocean City honors Veterans Day at Veterans Memorial Park at 5th Street and Wesley Avenue, where there is a war memorial and a memorial wall. But in inclement weather, the event has also taken place at the Ocean City Tabernacle across the street.

Hundreds attended the event this year. After U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tom Dahl presented the American flag, Natalie Ragazzo sang “The Star Spangled Banner” and Bud O’Donnell with the American Legion Post 524 led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Veterans carried the banners of the branches of the armed services in front of the crowd, while a medley of service songs played. As the song for each branch played over the loudspeaker, veterans who served in that branch stood to be recognized. Many saluted.

A huge American flag hung above the crowd, suspended from a fire department ladder truck, while EMTs, firefighters and police officers gathered at the back of the crowd. The officers looked uncharacteristically scruffy. The police department and Ocean City PBA Local 61 are participating in No Shave November to raise money for a local family with a member fighting cancer.

While the officers were there for the veterans, the veterans in turn recognized the emergency responders. Mike Morrissey, the commander of VFW Post 6650, began his remarks by thanking the police and firefighters.

“We realize that you are a special breed. Some of you must carry guns to work. Some of you run into burning buildings at work,” Morrissey said. “All because you want to keep your families and people that you don’t even know in your community safe. So thank you very much for those sacrifices.”

He also spoke of the sacrifices made by veterans, and asked those who have not served in the armed forces to thank veterans that day and every day. He said veterans were willing to offer their lives if necessary.

“To all my fellow veterans who served honorably, welcome home and thank you for your service to this great country,” he said.

Veterans are honored on Veterans Day and Memorial Day, said Bob Marzulli, the commander of American Legion Post 524, but members of the armed services protect America at all times.

“Their heroism that has been demonstrated time and again by veterans from the American Revolution to the global war on terrorism is sometimes unnoticed by those that enjoy the security that their sacrifice has provided,” Marzulli said.

Students from the Ocean City Primary School read a poem to veterans, with several students each taking two lines.

Gillian, a former member of the Ocean City Board of Education, said he was happy to see the school children, and suggested some time bringing the entire school to the Veterans Day service.

“I think it might help them understand what’s going on in America right now. Because it’s just opinions. We don’t seem to get too many facts anymore. We’ve got movie stars on TV telling us what life’s about,” Gillian said. “The people in this audience should be telling us what life’s about.”

