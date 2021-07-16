Hundreds flood Hammonton streets for Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival

The front of the parade along 3rd Street in Hammonton for the Feast Day on Friday of the 146th edition of the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival. Hundreds of people gathered for food, entertainment and to celebrate in the procession of the Blessed Virgin of Mt. Carmel statue.
A drone's-eye view of the procession of the Blessed Virgin of Mt. Carmel through the streets of Hammonton on Friday.
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Society President Louis J. Pantalone, foreground right, was among those parading the statue of the Virgin Mary through town.
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Society President Louis J. Pantalone, left, and vice president Frank Italiano during Friday's procession of the 146th edition of the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival in Hammonton.
The statue of the virgin Mary, mother of Jesus goes down 3rd Street in Hammonton during Friday's procession of the 146th edition of the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival.
Saint Mary of Mount Carmel Pastor Rev. David Rivera presents each of the statues during Friday's procession of the 146th edition of the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival in Hammonton.
State Assembly candidate Brandon Umba, left, pins a donation to a statue of St. Jude during the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival on Friday in Hammonton. Umba is shown with State Senate candidate Jean Stanfield, right.
Members of the Order Sons of Italy in America Mother Cabrini Lodge 3003 run a table during the 146th edition of the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival in Hammonton. From left, Amy Clauhs, Danielle Galletta, Erika Hroncich and Jessica Childs.
Members of the Order Sons of Italy in America Mother Cabrini Lodge 3003 run a table during the 146th edition of the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival in Hammonton.
Brothers Tom, of Margate, and Bill Riordan, of Mays Landing, serve up sausage, peppers and onions sandwiches Friday during the 146th edition of the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival in Hammonton.
Tom Riordan, of Margate, serves up sausage, peppers and onions sandwiches Friday during the 146th edition of the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival in Hammonton.
HAMMONTON — Hundreds of people braved a July heat that went well into the 90s on Friday to celebrate the city's annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival.
The 146th edition of the event is being held through Tuesday. Friday was the highlight of the festival, a religious Feast Day that included the procession of the Blessed Virgin of Mt. Carmel through the streets, beginning along Third Street.
The statue represents the virgin Mary, mother of Jesus.
Last year's festival was scaled down due to COVID-19, but this year's was not and featured food, refreshments, vendors, carnival rides and live music.
"(Visitors) really need to experience the Italian culture and tradition," Our Lady of Mount Carmel Society President Louis J. Pantalone said. "There's a lot it that goes on here from all the food and the people and just the overall family environment."
