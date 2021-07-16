Hundreds flood Hammonton streets for Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival

HAMMONTON — Hundreds of people braved a July heat that went well into the 90s on Friday to celebrate the city's annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival.

The 146th edition of the event is being held through Tuesday. Friday was the highlight of the festival, a religious Feast Day that included the procession of the Blessed Virgin of Mt. Carmel through the streets, beginning along Third Street.

The statue represents the virgin Mary, mother of Jesus.

Last year's festival was scaled down due to COVID-19, but this year's was not and featured food, refreshments, vendors, carnival rides and live music.

"(Visitors) really need to experience the Italian culture and tradition," Our Lady of Mount Carmel Society President Louis J. Pantalone said. "There's a lot it that goes on here from all the food and the people and just the overall family environment."

