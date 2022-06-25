Hundreds enjoy second day of Atlantic City Seafood and Music Festival

ATLANTIC CITY — Seafood lovers from across New Jersey are at Bader Field this weekend for the first Atlantic City Seafood and Music Festival.

"We are right on the water here, so there is really no better place to find fresh seafood," said Marissa Davenport, 48, of Atlantic City. "So for the city to put on an event like this is great because if you love seafood, no matter if you are from the area or not, you're going to come check this out."

The three-day festival began Friday and runs through Sunday. More than 60 vendors, from seafood restaurants to face painters, are on the grounds of the former airfield.

It was the first time in four years that Atlantic City has hosted a seafood festival. A previous event called the Atlantic City Seafood Festival moved to Ventnor in 2019, but this year the owners of Steel Pier brought something similar back to the resort city.

Jay and Patti Freedman, owners of Sherri's Crab Cakes, came from Tannersville, Pennsylvania, to set up shop at the Atlantic City festival. The Freedmans have a permanent business but travel by truck around the Northeast to give people a taste of what they have to offer.

"We are primarily in New Jersey and New York during festival season," Patti Freedman said. "This isn't our first time in Atlantic City; we came to (the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival) a couple of weeks ago. We love getting the opportunity to travel to different places and give people outside of the Poconos a sample of our food."

Thomas Morton, of Brick Township, Ocean County, owns the Wholly Bowls food truck, which makes a variety of burrito bowls. He came up with idea to start a food truck business during the COVID-19 pandemic. His truck can be found at events throughout Burlington, Ocean and Atlantic counties, but he loves coming to Atlantic City the most.

"Anytime we've come to Atlantic City, we've been treated well," Morton said. "We came for the beer festival a few weeks ago, and we're set to come back down for the Phish concert (Aug. 5-7) and the TidalWave Music Festival (Aug. 12-14). It's a lot of fun to be here, and we get a good reception from people about our food, so we'll keep coming as long as we're allowed to."

You can find any kind of seafood at the event, from crab cakes to lobster, but a couple of vendors have foods like cheeseburgers and chicken fingers for non-seafood fans.

Brett Panaccione, of Brigantine, started his T-shirt business, Tasteful Threads, after being around his mother, who was a chef. Each shirt he's made so far features a notable food from a different state.

"I grew up around food, and I ate a lot of pork roll, egg and cheeses as a kid," Panaccione said. "So I thought doing the T-shirts was a good way to show that you're proud of where you come from. I hope one day I can have a store down here on the Boardwalk."

Aside from the different vendors, the festival has cover bands performing, pony rides and bounce houses to keep guests entertained. Guests also can ride in a hot air balloon for $25.

Tickets for the festival are $11 general admission. VIP tickets are sold out. For more information, visit acseafoodandmusicfest.com.

