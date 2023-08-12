Saturday was a terrific day for a swim in Atlantic City.
Or a bike ride along the world-famous Boardwalk.
Or a swim in the back bays.
And hundreds of athletes did all three as they competed in the 13th edition of the Tri-AC triathlon.
Athletes had several options, including team relay divisions for some races. The sprint triathlon consisted of a quarter-mile swim, an 11-mile bike ride and a 5K run. The sprint aquabike featured a quarter-mile swim and an 11-mile bike ride.
The Olympic triathlon included a 1-mile swim, a 22-mile bike ride and a 10K run. The Olympic aquabike race consisted of a 1-mile swim and a 22-mile bike ride.
The races began at Bader Field.
For some, the event was a training exercise for the IRONMAN 70.3 Atlantic City, a much longer triathlon to be held Sept. 10.
