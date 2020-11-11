Hundreds attend South Jersey Veterans Day ceremonies to honor those who served

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Speeches were made by about a half dozen members of the community, including local and state officials. Some of the officials, while honoring veterans, took the opportunity to criticize "left-wing radicals" and the LGBTQ community.

State Sen. Chris Brown, R-2nd, spoke of welcoming home a wounded warrior a few years ago and how the veteran was feeling down before local families came out to show their support for him, which renewed his spirit and energy.

“You give somebody who has 14 different genders a Citizen of the Year award and you have other people who have gone and fought, and they wind up not getting that type of recognition,” he said.

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson started his public comments by applauding Somers Point in saying it’s “the most patriotic town in Atlantic County.”

He said America is exceptional because of those who fought to protect this country, but then turned to ask the audience rhetorical questions that have been hot topics during recent political debates.