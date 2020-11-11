Hundreds attend South Jersey Veterans Day ceremonies to honor those who served

Hundreds of people around South Jersey attended socially distanced Veterans Day ceremonies Wednesday to honor those who fought for our freedom.
Whether outside or indoors, all attendees appeared respectful of the COVID-19 pandemic and practiced social distancing and/or wore a mask.
In Atlantic City, more than 250 people attended an inaugural ceremony at Jackson Avenue and the Boardwalk organized by the Saracini-O’Neill 9/11 Memorial Committee and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. More than 1,000 American flags waved in the “Field of Flags” where the ceremony took place.
Brian Wiener, commander of the New Jersey VFW, emceed the event, which included bagpipers, taps, a bugler and singers. A sand sculpture replicating the raising of the American flag at Iwo Jima also was on display.
“We’ve been trying to do this for a while,” said Wiener, who is a firefighter in the city. “There are so many veterans in Atlantic City and the local community. They need to be honored.”
Wiener and Bob Pantalena, the ceremony's director, organized the event in six days. Weather was a major factor in planning.
“These people are so heroic, and they don’t even get recognized,” said Pantalena. “If you heard the speech that Brian gave and listened to how many people left their jobs, homes and family, you would understand.”
In his speech, Wiener explained that, “between Dec. 7, 1941, and Sept. 2, 1945, 16 million patriots answered the call to duty ... 400,000 didn’t return home to their loved ones … over 600,000 received Purple Hearts, and 130,000 were prisoners of war.”
Bugler and World War II veteran Dennis Ruley served in the Army, Navy and Air Force. He travels all over to play his bugle and played at several ceremonies Wednesday.
“I had the pleasure of serving over 30 years in the military,” Ruley said. “I still engage myself as an American service member.”
In Somers Point, a ceremony was held at Patriot’s Park with about 125 people in attendance.
Ronald Rease, a 75-year-old Purple Heart recipient from Newark, joined the Marines in 1965 and was wounded and released in 1967. He sat proudly among his fellow Purple Heart veterans.
“I always come, no matter what,” he said of the ceremony. “I really didn’t think this many people would come out. It was a pleasant surprise, and it feels good. I appreciate it.”
Somers Point Mayor Jack Glasser, who served in the Air Force from 1973 to 1977, and the Air National Guard for 20 years after that, said to him Veterans Day means the fellowship and remembrance of those who served.
“All of us learned so much,” he said of serving. “We all grew up in the military more than anything, I did. We remember the fellowship, the comradeship with the people and places where we were.”
Support Local Journalism
Speeches were made by about a half dozen members of the community, including local and state officials. Some of the officials, while honoring veterans, took the opportunity to criticize "left-wing radicals" and the LGBTQ community.
State Sen. Chris Brown, R-2nd, spoke of welcoming home a wounded warrior a few years ago and how the veteran was feeling down before local families came out to show their support for him, which renewed his spirit and energy.
“You give somebody who has 14 different genders a Citizen of the Year award and you have other people who have gone and fought, and they wind up not getting that type of recognition,” he said.
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson started his public comments by applauding Somers Point in saying it’s “the most patriotic town in Atlantic County.”
He said America is exceptional because of those who fought to protect this country, but then turned to ask the audience rhetorical questions that have been hot topics during recent political debates.
“Did you ever think, ever, that there would be a debate about whether you should fund police?” he asked. “Did you ever think it would be debatable that you would protect our borders? The fact that people want to disband ICE and do away with border patrol, to take away the freedoms that we have and hand it over to the left-wing radicals that have ruined much of the world that they took over. Where have they ever been successful?
“This radicalism that’s coming in, it’s only a fad, it will pass,” Levinson added.
After the ceremony, officials held a ribbon-cutting on the bike path to officially rename it Purple Heart Way. Signs identifying it as such were designed by students at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology.
With a $1.5 million grant from the New Jersey Department of Transportation, the city poured new asphalt, widened the path (which stretches from Somers Point to Pleasantville) by an additional 4 feet, replaced 81 lamp posts along the path, installed flashing beacons at crosswalks and updated access points to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
In Ocean City, about 120 people attended a ceremony at the Tabernacle. The ceremony also was livestreamed so people could watch at home.
“Typically, we get more than twice the amount of people than we got this year," city spokesman Doug Bergen said. "We felt it was still important to do the event despite COVID-19.”
Mike Morrissey, commander of VFW Post 6650, offered remarks on the experiences many veterans have in the service.
“Our veterans brought hope and liberty to millions around the world,” he said. “The freedom we enjoy today is not free. The average age of a military man is 19. He is considered half-man and half-boy. Not yet old enough to buy a beer, but old enough to die for his country. Beardless or not, he is an American fighting man.”
To Rease, Veterans Day means acknowledging the suffering veterans went through to fight for this country.
“I joined the service to serve my country,” he said. “My mother didn't want me to go. She cried when I told her I'm going to the Marines. But I told my father and mother, ‘I'm going to join because other men joined before me to defend our country and I can do no better than them. I’ve got to join also.’”
“My father told me, ‘I can't argue with that,’” he said.
Raquelle Gilbert and Selena Vazquez contributed to this report.
Veterans Day
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
111220_nws_veteransday
Vet Day Flags Mike Bryan.jpg
Vets Day Flags 2 vert.jpg
Vets Day Flags 3.jpg
Vets Day Flags group pic.jpg
Veterans Day ceremony
Veterans Day ceremony
Veterans Day ceremony
Veterans Day ceremony
Veterans Day ceremony
Veterans Day ceremony
Veterans Day ceremony
Veterans Day ceremony
Veterans Day ceremony
Veterans Day ceremony
Veterans Day ceremony
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
111220_nws_veteransday
Veterans Day (1).jpg
Veterans Day (2).jpg
Veterans Day (3).jpg
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Veterans Day
Contact: 609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.