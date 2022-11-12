Hundreds attend Ocean City Winterfest to get a head start on Christmas shopping

OCEAN CITY — Hundreds brought their holiday cheer to the Sports and Civic Center on Saturday afternoon for the third annual Winterfest gift and craft market.

"I always like coming to this event every year to get the majority of my Christmas shopping done," said Margaret Johansson, 59, of Margate. "It's great to buy from the local vendors, and you get some pretty good deals on stuff."

With the smell of candles and the sound of Christmas music filling the air, more than 75 different vendors sold items ranging from jewelry to homemade Christmas ornaments. The event also provided an opportunity for people to get a leg up on their holiday shopping.

"The atmosphere is great in here," said Gregory Dawkins, 36. "Even if you aren't here to buy something, everyone here is in a good mood and is excited for the holiday season."

Dawkins was at the market looking for Christmas ornaments.

"I like to have some different things on the tree each year, and the vendors that are selling ornaments here do a great job making them by hand, so I want to make sure I get some stuff from them," Dawkins said.

Ocean City votes for change in school board election OCEAN CITY – Voters opted for change for the Board of Education, with all four incumbents on…

If food was what you were looking to get your loved one, Hank Sauce of Sea Isle City and Nutty Novelties of Telford, Pennsylvania, had you covered with hot sauce and homemade peanut butter, respectively.

"My husband loves putting hot sauce on everything, so this is a good thing to put in his stocking," said Lauren Adams, 42.

The family-friendly event also had something for the kids as holiday characters including Santa Claus and the Grinch walked around the market.

Alexa Martinez, a mother of four, said her kids were excited to see Santa.

"Christmas is their favorite holiday, and they are already counting down the days," said Martinez, 33. "So whenever there is any kind of holiday event in the area, I have to take them to it. Shoutout to all of the Santas out there for making the kids smile."

While some came to the event to get a jumpstart on holiday shopping, others came just to walk around and enjoy an unusually warm day.

World War I vet gets permanent home at Somers Point American Legion SOMERS POINT — Sally Ent learned through a local news story she spotted at Chester’s Pastry …

“Who would’ve thought that it would be 70 degrees during Winterfest?” said Michael Stevenson, 41, who came with his wife and three children. “Not sure if I’m gonna get anything, but it’s the perfect opportunity to get the kids out. There probably won’t be anymore warm days like today.”

William Amorin stopped by the market on his way back from his morning run.

“Normally this time of year I’m running on the treadmill inside, but the weather brought me outside and I was running by here and I figured I’d stop and check it out,” said Amorin, 25.

Amorin walked in not planning to buy anything but walked out with a cherry pie tart scented candle from Home Style Candle Company of Cherry Hill.

“My mom likes this kind of stuff, so I thought this was a perfect thing to get,” Amorin said. "I'll definitely make sure to come back here each year and get her a different kind of candle."