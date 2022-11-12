 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Hundreds attend Ocean City Winterfest to get a head start on Christmas shopping

  • 0

Are you feeling some pressure when it comes to your holiday shopping this year? If you plan to use or open a store credit card account, there are some good and bad cards — and things to know — before you decide to swipe it as your payment. Host Teri Barr is talking with Melissa Lambarena, a credit card expert with NerdWallet, to learn why it's important to slow down and think about financing your purchases with a store credit card. Lambarena also breaks down the pros and cons about using these types of cards during the Holidays, or anytime.

OCEAN CITY — Hundreds brought their holiday cheer to the Sports and Civic Center on Saturday afternoon for the third annual Winterfest gift and craft market.

"I always like coming to this event every year to get the majority of my Christmas shopping done," said Margaret Johansson, 59, of Margate. "It's great to buy from the local vendors, and you get some pretty good deals on stuff."

With the smell of candles and the sound of Christmas music filling the air, more than 75 different vendors sold items ranging from jewelry to homemade Christmas ornaments. The event also provided an opportunity for people to get a leg up on their holiday shopping.

"The atmosphere is great in here," said Gregory Dawkins, 36. "Even if you aren't here to buy something, everyone here is in a good mood and is excited for the holiday season."

Dawkins was at the market looking for Christmas ornaments.

People are also reading…

"I like to have some different things on the tree each year, and the vendors that are selling ornaments here do a great job making them by hand, so I want to make sure I get some stuff from them," Dawkins said.

If food was what you were looking to get your loved one, Hank Sauce of Sea Isle City and Nutty Novelties of Telford, Pennsylvania, had you covered with hot sauce and homemade peanut butter, respectively.

"My husband loves putting hot sauce on everything, so this is a good thing to put in his stocking," said Lauren Adams, 42.

The family-friendly event also had something for the kids as holiday characters including Santa Claus and the Grinch walked around the market.

Alexa Martinez, a mother of four, said her kids were excited to see Santa.

"Christmas is their favorite holiday, and they are already counting down the days," said Martinez, 33. "So whenever there is any kind of holiday event in the area, I have to take them to it. Shoutout to all of the Santas out there for making the kids smile."

While some came to the event to get a jumpstart on holiday shopping, others came just to walk around and enjoy an unusually warm day.

“Who would’ve thought that it would be 70 degrees during Winterfest?” said Michael Stevenson, 41, who came with his wife and three children. “Not sure if I’m gonna get anything, but it’s the perfect opportunity to get the kids out. There probably won’t be anymore warm days like today.”

William Amorin stopped by the market on his way back from his morning run.

“Normally this time of year I’m running on the treadmill inside, but the weather brought me outside and I was running by here and I figured I’d stop and check it out,” said Amorin, 25.

Amorin walked in not planning to buy anything but walked out with a cherry pie tart scented candle from Home Style Candle Company of Cherry Hill.

“My mom likes this kind of stuff, so I thought this was a perfect thing to get,” Amorin said. "I'll definitely make sure to come back here each year and get her a different kind of candle."

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Strange sea creature resembling gymnast's ribbon baffles tourists in Thailand

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News