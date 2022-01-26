Hundreds attend march for Irving Mayren-Guzman outside Pleasantville strip club

PLEASANTVILLE — At least 200 people gathered Wednesday morning in front of Centerfolds Cabaret for a march in memory of 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman, whose body was found Tuesday morning near the strip club.
Mayren-Guzman, of Egg Harbor Township, was last seen at Centerfolds early Sunday morning before getting into an altercation with a friend and heading east on Delilah Road toward Atlantic City, Pleasantville police said.
Family, friends and other members of the community have gathered at the club on Delilah Road since Mayren-Guzman was reported missing Monday, handing out flyers while authorities searched nearby.
On Tuesday, Mayren-Guzman’s body was found in a marshy area off Delilah Road near the strip club by a volunteer with a search party, which was mainly composed of relatives, friends and community members.
On Wednesday, two giant poster boards with “Justicia para Irving” written in marker on them were taped in the middle of the two front doors at Centerfolds.
Some of those who’d gathered Wednesday said the club should be held accountable for allowing the victim, who was underage, into the 21-and-over night spot.
The Press has made multiple attempts to reach out to Centerfolds management for comment.
The state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
“We have to put pressure on Centerfolds to not open,” said Eulojeo Mayren, Mayren-Guzman’s father. “Every business with a liquor license has to be held responsible for who’s drinking in their establishment.”
The march began with a few words discussing the events leading up to the march as well as plans going forward.
“It’s not just today or tomorrow,” said Christian Moreno-Rodriguez, who has been supporting Mayren-Guzman’s family with resources such as help finding lawyers and organizing their gatherings. “This is a movement.”
“We started a fight, so we have to keep fighting,” said Adriana De La Cruz, who was at a similar gathering Tuesday for Mayren-Guzman. “No one pays attention until their lives are affected.”
Outside the strip club, volunteers had coffee, hand warmers, donuts and masks for the crowd.
Before marching, poster-boards were passed out so people could make their own “Justicia para Irving” signs for the march.
The group then walked east on the shoulder of Delilah Road as cars drove by, chanting “Que queremos — justicia!” (“What do we want — justice!”), “Para quien — Irving!” (For whom? — Irving!), and “Que pedimos — la verdad!” (What do we ask for? — the truth!).
Cars driving by the hundreds of people gathered honked their horns in support.
The march stopped traffic for a brief moment. Police came to ensure marchers were staying within the bounds of the white shoulder line, away from traffic.
At the site where Mayren-Guzman was found, people gathered briefly to pray before walking back to the parking lot of the club.
Mayor Judy Ward said she was “very impressed” with how peaceful and patient the marchers have been.
“As the mayor, I give my complete sympathy and condolences to the family,” said Ward. “Everyone needs to be patient and give the police a chance to do their jobs.”
Family and community members went to City Hall to demand the city close Centerfolds until their investigation is complete.
The community plans to gather again Thursday as Centerfolds is set to open for its usual Thursday to Sunday business week.
“I want to know what happened to my son, and who is responsible for it,” said Mayren, who insisted someone from the strip club knows what happened to his son.
