Hundreds attend march for Irving Mayren-Guzman outside Pleasantville strip club

The state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

“We have to put pressure on Centerfolds to not open,” said Eulojeo Mayren, Mayren-Guzman’s father. “Every business with a liquor license has to be held responsible for who’s drinking in their establishment.”

The march began with a few words discussing the events leading up to the march as well as plans going forward.

“It’s not just today or tomorrow,” said Christian Moreno-Rodriguez, who has been supporting Mayren-Guzman’s family with resources such as help finding lawyers and organizing their gatherings. “This is a movement.”

“We started a fight, so we have to keep fighting,” said Adriana De La Cruz, who was at a similar gathering Tuesday for Mayren-Guzman. “No one pays attention until their lives are affected.”

Outside the strip club, volunteers had coffee, hand warmers, donuts and masks for the crowd.

Before marching, poster-boards were passed out so people could make their own “Justicia para Irving” signs for the march.