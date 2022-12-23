Humpback whale washes onto Atlantic City beach

ATLANTIC CITY — A dead "juvenile" humpback whale was brought ashore by rough surf conditions in the resort on Friday morning.

A caller reported the beached animal to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine around 7:40 a.m. near Chelsea Avenue after spotting it from a high rise, Center Director Sheila Dean said.

The whale was set to be buried in the sand around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Dean said. The animal likely was taken onto the beach by strong surf caused by winter storm, she said.

The whale was photographed on the beach Friday morning, lying on the sand and surrounded by a cluster of sea foam.

Two staff members reached the whale to access it around 9 a.m. It was measured to be 30 feet long, Dean said.

Whales washing ashore can be unpredictable when harsh conditions affect the seas, she said.

"You never know where they're (whales) going to come in," Dean said. "It just depends on what's swirling around in the ocean."

Several whales have reportedly washed ashore in the past week, Dean said.

A larger humpback was brought onto Strathmere's beaches about two weeks ago. After samples were taken from it for testing, the whale was buried on the beach by Upper Township Public Works, which is standard for animal remains too large to move.

Humpback whale have been spotted more along the Jersey Shore. They were listed as an endangered species in the 1970s. They're not considered threatened but are still protected with all other marine mammals.

Dean said it's the city's decision on how it plans to handle the body.

Both Dean and city spokesperson Andrew Kramer said beachgoers should stay away from the whale.

Once a crew arrives at the whale's resting spot, it will collect tissue samples from it for analysis by researchers, Dean said. They'll be examining its remains for signs of diseases or toxicities in its system, she said.

The donation-run organization, which Dean said has about 400 volunteers and eight staff members, wasn't sure if it could perform a complete necropsy because of volunteers preparing for Christmas Eve.

"We're just working as fast as we can," Dean said.

