STATEN ISLAND — A dead humpback whale was spotted floating about near a channel that gives ships access to ports in New Jersey and New York City on Monday.

The U.S. Coast Guard reported to the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society the animal was floating about four to five miles south of the Ambrose Channel, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries spokesperson Allison Ferreria said on Tuesday.

Two New York-based teams from the Coast and Department of Environmental Conservation located the animal and determined it was a humpback whale.

Teams will continue to monitor the situation, Ferreria said.

Monday's whale was the 13th found dead or stranded along the New Jersey and New York coastline since Dec. 1, Ferreria said.

The whale deaths over the last couple of months have caused state, federal, and local officials to call for a moratorium on offshore work in preparation for wind power projects.

They have requested an investigation by federal and state agencies into whether the offshore survey work may have contributed to the whale deaths.

Federal officials and other agencies, however, have said no evidence exists to link the deaths to the development, saying NOAA has been studying an increase in whale deaths since 2016.