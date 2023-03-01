The carcass of a humpback whale was found floating off Seaside Park on Wednesday morning, Brigantine's Marine Mammal Stranding Center said.

The call for the whale came in at 11:04 a.m. The stranding center said it is unknown whether it is the same whale carcass that was spotted floating in the Ambrose Channel earlier this week between New York and New Jersey. The stranding center and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are monitoring the situation and coordinating the response for when the carcass comes ashore.

Monday’s whale in Ambrose Channel was the 13th found dead or stranded along the New Jersey and New York coastline since Dec. 1, according to NOAA. There have been 23 dead whales washed up on East Coast beaches since December, including in Strathmere, Atlantic City and Brigantine.

In other news, the stranding center and its partners completed a necropsy of a dolphin that stranded Monday night at 50th Street in Avalon. The adult male bottlenose dolphin weighed about 300 pounds and was 8 feet long. Initial results indicate severe pneumonia with necrosis of the lungs, and no food was found in its stomach, the stranding center said. Tissue samples were collected and submitted for pathology. Final necropsy results can take several months to be returned, the stranding center said.

The stranding center also put out a call for businesses with commercial freezer space to accommodate the need for storage of carcasses, due to what it said was an increased demand for necropsies of farm animals as well as marine mammals.

Typically, dolphin and other small cetacean carcasses are submitted directly to a large animal laboratory experienced with marine mammals for necropsy. Due to the increased demand, laboratories in New Jersey and surrounding states are unable to accommodate submissions of more carcasses for necropsies, the stranding center said. Any new small cetacean carcasses will need to be stored until the labs are open for submission.

The center asked that businesses that can help call 609-266-0538.

The center also is caring for five sick and injured seals, it said.