Human Services Department to expand outpatient drug treatment in Atlantic, Ocean counties

With addiction and drug use posing an ever-larger issue across the country, New Jersey is working to expand treatment options.

The state Department of Human Services is looking to expand outpatient treatment for substance-use disorder in Atlantic and Ocean counties, as well as eight other counties across the state. The program seeks to lengthen the hours of operation of outpatient providers, thereby making them more accessible to people interested in treatment.

Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman said the program recognized the other responsibilities that potential patients may have.

“Individuals with substance use disorder more readily seek treatment when services are available at times that accommodate their work, school and family obligations,” Adelman said Thursday in a news release.

Under the program, operations will be extended for three hours each day at select locations for at least six days a week. Therapy, including individual, group and family sessions; medication monitoring; and health screenings are among the programs that may be extended through the program. A service provider may also offer lessons on how to use naloxone, a drug that can reverse opioid overdoses. The extended schedule will give those with conflicting obligations in the evening a better chance to enter treatment. The selected providers must extend their hours of operations within the next three months.

The John Brooks Recovery Center is implementing the program in Atlantic County, and Bright Harbor Healthcare is implementing it in Ocean County. Other providers are implementing the program in Burlington, Camden, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth and Passaic counties.

The program will be overseen by the Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services. Assistant Human Services Commissioner Valerie Mielke, who is the division’s director, said expanding outpatient options was a critical step in helping residents seek treatment.

“Removing traditional barriers to treatment will help ensure more New Jerseyans in need are provided with help when they need it most through outpatient care,” Mielke said.

Other area providers have said there are now more barriers to treatment. Officials from the Recovery Centers of America at Lighthouse, a facility in Mays Landing, said in June that people had become more loath to seek out treatment. They connected the development to the end of public health shutdowns and remote-work options brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, something that saw people take on increased in-person, social and professional obligations.

The extended-hour program will cost $2 million. The state is funding the program with money it received from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration as part of the American Rescue Plan.

The renewed efforts to provide services come at a time when the addiction epidemic is worsening across much of the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there were more than 108,000 overdose deaths in the United States in 2021, an all-time high. The 2021 total amounted to about a 16% increase over the approximately 94,000 estimated overdose deaths in 2020 and a 51% increase over the 72,000 deaths in 2019.