Human remains discovered after Galloway fire

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Human remains have been discovered in the debris of a partially collapsed building after a devastating fire that destroyed 18 units in the Apache Court complex, police said.

The body has not yet been positively identified, police said Tuesday in a news release.

“Though arson is not suspected, the cause of the fire is still under investigation,” police said.

The fast-moving fire tore through the complex. It was originally reported a little after 5 a.m. Oct. 29.

While firefighters battled to control the blaze, police at the scene found that all of the building occupants had been accounted for, except for one.

“The remains were confirmed through the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office,” reads the statement from police. No cause of death was released.

The investigating officer is Detective Mark Kienzle.

Soon after the fire, Lt. Louis Miranda of the Bayview Volunteer Fire Company said the three-alarm blaze broke out on the third floor.

As officers went floor by floor evacuating occupants, surrounding fire companies responded to the scene. The Oceanville, Bayview, Germania and Pomona volunteer fire companies extinguished the blaze.

Residents said they were alerted to the fire by neighbors pounding on doors and screaming through hallways.

Galloway EMS treated numerous victims for smoke inhalation. A Galloway police officer was treated at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, for smoke inhalation as well, police said.

The township’s Office of Emergency Management and the Red Cross worked to assist displaced residents, police said.