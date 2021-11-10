Hughes Center Honors recognizes Steven P. Perskie and others at Stockton

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A retired Superior Court judge and author of the state legislation that brought casino gaming to Atlantic City was honored for his work during the Hughes Center Honors event Wednesday night at Stockton University.
Steven P. Perskie received the Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to New Jersey public life at the event sponsored by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.
“It is a great honor to be standing up here today amongst all of you, to receive this lifetime achievement award,” Perskie said. “So it is with a full heart and my deepest appreciation, to all who have helped me along the way that I conclude by simply telling you that tonight I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the Earth.”
Perskie was elected to the New Jersey State Assembly in 1971 at 26, and in 1978 he moved up to the State Senate, where he served as Majority Leader and chaired the prestigious Judiciary Committee. He was the author and principal sponsor of the New Jersey Casino Control Act (1977) that brought casino gaming to Atlantic City. He served as Chief of Staff to Gov. Jim Florio from 1989-1990, after which Florio appointed him as Chairman of the New Jersey Casino Control Commission, a position he held until 1994. Perskie led a comprehensive restructuring and refocus of the commission and its agenda.
Also honored was Atlantic County Utilities Authority President Richard S. Dovey, who received the Distinctive Alumni Leadership Award. Dovey has been president of the ACUA for more than 27 years. The ACUA has been nationally recognized for excellence in innovation, efficiency and environmental stewardship under Dovey. Prior to joining the ACUA, Dovey led the Atlantic County Regional Planning and Development Department. He formerly chaired the Stockton University Foundation Board of Directors.
The center also recognized Danielle Combs, a recent Stockton graduate; and four South Jersey hospitals for their efforts in battling the coronavirus pandemic.
Combs, a 2021 graduate of Stockton University, received the Distinctive Student Leadership Award. Combs is an activist for social justice who helped revitalize the university’s NAACP chapter and served as its president. She organized a Juneteenth march for justice on the Galloway campus this past spring. Combs is currently applying for admission to law school.
AtlantiCare, Shore Medical Center, Cape Regional Medical Center and Inspira Health were lauded for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is an honor to stand up here today and recognize these leaders who have had an immense impact on Stockton University and have helped improve the lives of members in their communities,” said Dr. Harvey Kesselman, president of Stockton.
The Hughes Center Honors, named after former Ambassador William J. Hughes, celebrate professional excellence and a commitment to public service, civility and bipartisanship. Hughes served as U.S. ambassador to Panama and as a congressman for 20 years.
Barbara Hughes-Sullivan, Hughes’ daughter, spoke in honor of her father.
“Our hope is that the Hughes Center is a guiding light, in honor of our father’s legacy,” said Hughes-Sullivan. “He would be honored to present the award to all of the recipients here tonight.”
Past recipients of the Lifetime Achievement award include the late former New Jersey Gov. Brendan Byrne and former governors Florio, Thomas Kean and Christine Todd Whitman. The late Ambassador Hughes, who was presented his award in 2017 by then-former Vice President Joe Biden, was also a recipient.
