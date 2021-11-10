Hughes Center Honors recognizes Steven P. Perskie and others at Stockton

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A retired Superior Court judge and author of the state legislation that brought casino gaming to Atlantic City was honored for his work during the Hughes Center Honors event Wednesday night at Stockton University.

Steven P. Perskie received the Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to New Jersey public life at the event sponsored by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.

“It is a great honor to be standing up here today amongst all of you, to receive this lifetime achievement award,” Perskie said. “So it is with a full heart and my deepest appreciation, to all who have helped me along the way that I conclude by simply telling you that tonight I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the Earth.”