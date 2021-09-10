Huge waves brought by Hurricane Larry hit South Jersey coast

With plenty of notice for the big swell, Rinck said surfers were flocking to the beach.

“When there’s really big surf in the forecast, people just seem to pop up out of the woodwork,” he said.

Inexperienced surfers were likely to have a difficult time in the waves, which were far more powerful than the usual summer waves. Even good surfers were likely to wipe out in some of the waves, Rinck said.

In most places along the shore, the waves were closing out, meaning the whole face of the wave collapses at once, leaving nowhere for a surfer to ride. Some favorite surf spots were not ridable at the peak of the swell. Along much of the coastline, waves crashed down with intense force, throwing water far into the air.

Several surfers gathered off the jetty at Fifth Street in Ocean City waiting for the biggest sets, where a large crowd lined the Boardwalk rail to watch, cheering when someone caught a ride.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Larry remained a hurricane on Friday, transitioning to a post-tropical cyclone. It was expected to bring high winds, storm surge and heavy rain to Newfoundland.