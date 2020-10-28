HUD secretary Ben Carson designates an EnVision Center in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary, Dr. Ben Carson, officially designated the RX5 Cyber Center on Atlantic Avenue as the newest EnVision Center in New Jersey.
The designation came after months of assessments of local needs and services for underserved residents in Atlantic City, said Olga Alvarez, a HUD spokeswoman.
The RX5 Cyber EnVision Center will immediately create 300 new certified contact tracing jobs to collect critically important COVID-19 pandemic data, according to news released Wednesday by HUD.
EnVision Centers, created by Secretary Carson, are centralized hubs that provide residents with the resources needed to excel and access support under the following four pillars: economic empowerment, educational advancement, health and wellness; and character and leadership, HUD said.
The EnVision Centers initiative is premised on the notion that financial support alone is insufficient to solve the problem of poverty. Intentional and collective efforts across a diverse set of organizations are needed to empower households to self-sufficiency, HUD said.
“The designation of the RX5 Cyber EnVision Center represents a huge leap towards economic opportunity for Atlantic City residents that are looking to expand skills that can empower them to financial independence,” said Lynne Patton, HUD Regional Administrator for New York and New Jersey, in a written statement.
The driving force behind the RX5 Cyber EnVision Center is James Whitehead, co-founder and president of U.S. HART, and director of RX5 Cyber Data Call Center, located at 3317 Atlantic Avenue, HUD said.
The location is a 2000 sq. ft. office space located in an opportunity zone and designed as COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) workspace.
“There is a dire need for jobs and job training in Atlantic City. The RX5 Cyber EnVision Center strategically partnered with Millennium Technologies, DELL Technologies, iAbra, Intel, and CohnReznick, to provide jobs and tools that will bolster opportunities for area residents,” said James Whitehead, director, RX5 Cyber EnVision Center, in a written statement.
The RX5 Cyber EnVision Center will also offer workforce training, preparation for GED, youth field trips, and COVID-19 emergency food distribution for unemployed residents, HUD said.
COVID-19 PPE distribution will be available to economically disadvantaged communities. The hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
“This program not only brings much-needed jobs, job training, and economic activity to Atlantic City, it also serves as an integral solution to some of the pressing issues caused by coronavirus,” said Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in a written statement.
Mayor Marty Small Sr. said he is committed to supporting and working with Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver, HUD Region II Administrator Lynne Patton, and Millennium Technologies President Jimmy Whitehead on Atlantic City’s RX5 Cyber EnVision Center workforce training program,.
“Mr. Whitehead has been advocating for and creating America’s first Cyber Triangle, which includes RX5 cybersecurity workforce training in our great city of Atlantic City for several years now. It’s great to partner with the RX5 Cyber EnVision Center and bring these important data industry jobs to the greatest oceanfront city in America,” said Small in a written statement.
Currently, there are 77 EnVision Centers in the United States, and over 20 are in the works. The Atlantic City site is the third in HUD Region II, which encompasses New York and New Jersey, and the second one in New Jersey.
According to the American Community Survey, 37.7% of the resort's 37,743 residents live in poverty. Area median income is $27,786, while income per capita is $19,924.
The Atlantic City RX5 Cyber EnVision Center’s grand opening is scheduled for November. The exact date and whether Carson will be here in-person will be determined later, Alvarez said.
