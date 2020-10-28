HUD secretary Ben Carson designates an EnVision Center in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary, Dr. Ben Carson, officially designated the RX5 Cyber Center on Atlantic Avenue as the newest EnVision Center in New Jersey.

The designation came after months of assessments of local needs and services for underserved residents in Atlantic City, said Olga Alvarez, a HUD spokeswoman.

The RX5 Cyber EnVision Center will immediately create 300 new certified contact tracing jobs to collect critically important COVID-19 pandemic data, according to news released Wednesday by HUD.

EnVision Centers, created by Secretary Carson, are centralized hubs that provide residents with the resources needed to excel and access support under the following four pillars: economic empowerment, educational advancement, health and wellness; and character and leadership, HUD said.

The EnVision Centers initiative is premised on the notion that financial support alone is insufficient to solve the problem of poverty. Intentional and collective efforts across a diverse set of organizations are needed to empower households to self-sufficiency, HUD said.