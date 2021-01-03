 Skip to main content
How your lawmakers voted this week
How your lawmakers voted this week

Trump's $2,000 checks all but dead as GOP Senate refuses aid

The Capitol is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

 Jacquelyn Martin

HOUSE

INCREASING STIMULUS CHECKS TO $2,000: Voting 275-134, the House on Monday passed a bill (HR 9051) that would increase the latest round of COVID-19 stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000 for individuals and from $1,200 to $4,000 for couples, plus $600 per child. Under both this bill and a $900 billion coronavirus relief package recently enacted into law, individuals with 2019 adjusted gross incomes up to $75,000 and couples jointly earning up to $150,000 would be eligible for full payments. Individuals earning between $75,000 and $87,000 and couples in the $150,000-to-$174,000 range would receive gradually reduced sums. Full payments also would go to seniors receiving income only from Social Security, railroad retirees and veterans dependent on disability payments. The bill would add $464 billion to the cost of the previously enacted $900 billion package. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate, where it was blocked by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd: Yes

Andy Kim, D-3rd: Yes

OVERRIDING TRUMP VETO OF MILITARY BUDGET: Voting 322-87, the House on Monday surpassed the two-thirds majority required to override President Donald Trump's veto of a bill (HR 6395) authorizing $740.5 billion for the U.S. military in fiscal 2021. In his veto message, Trump disputed the bill's removal of the names of Confederate generals from American military bases, calling that a move to "wash away history." He also faulted the bill for ignoring his call for an end to liability protections for tech companies under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, among other objections. A yes vote was to override the veto and put the bill into law.

Van Drew: No

Kim: Yes

SENATE

JOINING HOUSE IN VETO OVERRIDE: Voting 81-13, the Senate on Friday joined the House (above) in overriding Trump's veto of the $740.5 billion military budget for fiscal 2021 (HR 6395). This was the first of Trump's nine vetoes to meet with congressional disapproval.

Robert Menendez, D: Yes

Cory Booker, D: No

Source: Richard Thomas, Voterama in Congress

