How your lawmakers voted this week

INCREASING STIMULUS CHECKS TO $2,000: Voting 275-134, the House on Monday passed a bill (HR 9051) that would increase the latest round of COVID-19 stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000 for individuals and from $1,200 to $4,000 for couples, plus $600 per child. Under both this bill and a $900 billion coronavirus relief package recently enacted into law, individuals with 2019 adjusted gross incomes up to $75,000 and couples jointly earning up to $150,000 would be eligible for full payments. Individuals earning between $75,000 and $87,000 and couples in the $150,000-to-$174,000 range would receive gradually reduced sums. Full payments also would go to seniors receiving income only from Social Security, railroad retirees and veterans dependent on disability payments. The bill would add $464 billion to the cost of the previously enacted $900 billion package. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate, where it was blocked by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.