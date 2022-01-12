How to write a loved one's obituary: Savvy Senior

You also need to be aware that most newspapers charge by the word, line or column inch to publish an obituary, so your cost will vary depending on your newspaper’s rate and the length of your obit — most range between 200 and 600 words. The Press charges by the line and how many days you want the obituary to run.

Also note that many newspapers offer free public service death listings too, which only include the name of the person who died along with the date and location of death and brief details about the funeral or memorial service. The Press does not provide this service.

Obituary contents

Depending on how detailed you want to be, the most basic information in an obituary usually would include your dad’s full name (and nickname if relevant), age, date of birth, date of death, where he was living when he died, significant other (alive or dead), and details of the funeral service (public or private). If public, include the date, time, and location of service.