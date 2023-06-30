One of New Jersey's largest Fourth of July parades will be livestreamed on the morning of the holiday as we celebrate America.

The Smithville Fourth of July parade is scheduled to kick off at 9 a.m. Tuesday, running until approximately 11 a.m. The annual parade will run east on Smithville Boulevard in Galloway to Moss Mill Road and then west on Moss Mill Road to Historic Smithville.

A livestream will run on The Press of Atlantic City's website throughout the event for those who cannot make the parade, or want to watch a replay after.

Meteorologist Joe Martucci and "Nor'easter" Nick Pittman will co-host the parade, taking you through the over 170 marching units and full festivities. You can also find the livestream on their respective Facebook channels.

Jim Eberwine, a notable Atlantic County figure whose roles have included National Weather Service Meteorologist, Absecon Emergency Management Coordinator, New Jersey Emergency Preparedness Association's conference co-founder and more, will be the Grand Marshall.

The weather forecast is calling for a dry morning in the town without excessive humidity. Temperatures will rise into the 70s and 80s.

