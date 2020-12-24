How to thank your heroes this holiday season

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That fund continues to be utilized and is much needed,” Kiley said.

These types of donations can still have a personal touch even if they are digital, as sites like AtlantiCare’s allow people to post a message that passes along information, shares their stories or says thank you.Interested individuals can visit atlanticare.org/giving.

3. Send them a meal

If people want to give a more tangible gift while also supporting their favorite small business, they can give essential workers a freshly cooked meal. This can mean a lot, especially for those who will be on the front lines working instead of sitting down to dinner with their loved ones.

“Where you and I, we get to see our families, they sometimes have to work the holidays or have to work overnights,” said Jamie Hoagland, director of marketing for the Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall in Atlantic City.

The beer hall and neighboring restaurant Rhythm and Spirits both decided to support their hometown heroes and donated meals to police and firefighters in the city in November with funds they received from Gallo Wines.

Hoagland said she hopes their donation will inspire other people to do the same for essential workers this holiday season.