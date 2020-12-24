How to thank your heroes this holiday season

Many people stepped up to support health care workers and emergency personnel when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March. They clapped for heroes, made masks and shared love on social media.
Now, with the holidays upon us, there is another opportunity to give back to these essential workers who continue to sacrifice their time and risk their own safety.
“The outpouring of support has just been phenomenal. There were really dark days, especially in the beginning,” said Samantha Kiley, executive director of community health advancement at AtlantiCare. “As we look to what the winter may hold — an uncertain future, I think that while we know our team is prepared and ready, those special touches and those acts of kindness really do go a long way.”
That sentiment was shared by staff at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point.
“The doctors, nurses (and) clinical staff have worked so hard. They’ve been so brave, so courageous, and any token of appreciation, any sign of appreciation is greatly appreciated,” said Brian Cahill, director of marketing and public relations for Shore.
So while this holiday season may be unlike any other, you can still celebrate the season of giving by thanking these heroes. Here are five simple things you can do.
1. Continue to follow CDC guidelines
Wearing a mask, social distancing and following the other precautions the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has listed for people to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is how people can show support for health care workers.
While it’s not a tangible gift wrapped up with a bow, it can make their jobs easier.
“The best way to thank a caregiver is really to practice those important and universal safety precautions during this time,” Kiley said.
Her team takes care of people every day. While they are more than happy to extend the care and the services, Kiley said they would love to be in a situation where they aren’t having to extend COVID-related care to their community.
“We’re happy to be here, and we certainly are prepared and are grateful for the opportunity to give back to the community in this way, but that’s the first and foremost.”
2. Donate to their cause
Sending a monetary donation can be a way to say thank you without the hassle of gift wrap or shipping.
To support Shore with a financial donation, visit givetoshore.org.
Kiley said her team’s COVID-19 relief fund at AtlantiCare has been used to purchase safety equipment, make investments in telemedicine and buy masks not only for their clinicians but for anyone who comes into their facilities.
“That fund continues to be utilized and is much needed,” Kiley said.
These types of donations can still have a personal touch even if they are digital, as sites like AtlantiCare’s allow people to post a message that passes along information, shares their stories or says thank you.Interested individuals can visit atlanticare.org/giving.
3. Send them a meal
If people want to give a more tangible gift while also supporting their favorite small business, they can give essential workers a freshly cooked meal. This can mean a lot, especially for those who will be on the front lines working instead of sitting down to dinner with their loved ones.
“Where you and I, we get to see our families, they sometimes have to work the holidays or have to work overnights,” said Jamie Hoagland, director of marketing for the Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall in Atlantic City.
The beer hall and neighboring restaurant Rhythm and Spirits both decided to support their hometown heroes and donated meals to police and firefighters in the city in November with funds they received from Gallo Wines.
Hoagland said she hopes their donation will inspire other people to do the same for essential workers this holiday season.
“I don’t know if this ever happened to you, but have you ever been in line at Dunkin’ Donuts or Starbucks and the person in front of you buys your coffee? It’s a really great feeling,” she said. “I hope donating could inspire something like that where, the next time you’re out and you see an officer or a fireman or an EMT — any of our civil servants in this area — you could possibly buy them a coffee, buy them lunch. It is very much appreciated.”
Those who would like to donate a food tray or desserts to Shore can call the Patient Experience Office at 609-653-3963.
Kiley said her team at AtlantiCare also accepts meals. She only asks that if an individual is interested in donating a meal that the food comes from a commercial kitchen or restaurant.
“It’s a way to give business back to local businesses that have been impacted as well during this time. But also we want to make sure that every safety precaution is followed,” she said. “While we certainly appreciate homemade meals, we know we can guarantee that when it’s coming from a commercial kitchen.”
4. Mail them a card
For those who want to give something tangible, but not necessarily expensive, a great way to say thank you is by making and sending handmade cards or notes.
Kiley said the handwritten words of encouragement they’ve received this year have made an impact.
“We’ve taped them in hallways. We’ve displayed them in ways that the staff can see. They also get shared through weekly emails and things like that to the staff,” she said.
For Shore, well wishers can continue to mail their cards to the Patient Experience Office.
5. Care for yourself and others
Those at AtlantiCare encourage people to continue to seek care and to not put off care when needed. Jennifer Tornetta, media relations and public affairs manager for AtlantiCare, said that while people are concerned about going into facilities if they are ill or for chronic conditions or primary care checkups, it can be important to preventing more serious health issues.
“So, you know, getting the care they need, taking care of themselves and their loved ones is really the greatest gift that people can give to thank the care providers,” Tornetta said.
