How the shore would have to evacuate for a hurricane during COVID-19

Those capacity limitations extend to transportation to and from shelters, too, with additional requirements for personal protective equipment.

“You got to get them from where their inception site is to the shelters. … That becomes a huge problem,” said Vince Jones, director of emergency management for Atlantic County.

Both Atlantic and Cape May counties have been preparing for an evacuation scenario for months. One of their biggest concerns is what happens to people who are at high risk for the worst effects of COVID-19. A few options are on the table.

“We’re looking at a shelter specifically for them. We’re looking at a congregate sheltering and then one where we’ll need to quarantine individuals. We never had to do that. ... How long can we support them? That’s the other thing, too. Some of these shelters will be care shelters,” Jones said.

In Atlantic County, Jones said St. Augustine Preparatory High School is its medical needs shelter. However, critical COVID-19 supplies, and ventilators, are not readily available.

“We don’t have high-end type stuff there,” Jones said.

