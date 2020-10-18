How the Electoral College affects elections, and what could be done about it

In the wake of this discrepancy, talk arose again around the idea of abolishing the Electoral College, just as it did when George W. Bush beat Al Gore in 2000. Gore gained 50.9 million votes versus Bush’s 50.4 million votes, but Bush was named president because he earned 271 electoral votes compared with Gore’s 266.

One of the main reasons for keeping the Electoral College is that it is an institution that provides stability, Abernathy said.

“We know how it works, and any change to the way we run elections that changes the Electoral College, that got rid of it, would result in a lot of uncertainty and might shift the way candidates have to campaign or who the decisive voters are,” Abernathy said.

There are persuasive arguments to change or abolish the Electoral College as well, Abernathy said.

Abolishing or getting rid of the Electoral College would require a Constitutional amendment because it is part of the Constitution, which calls for two-thirds of the House and Senate voting to make the change and then three-quarters of the states signing on also, Abernathy said.

Abernathy usually spends more time talking to her students about reforming the Electoral College than about it being abolished.