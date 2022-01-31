How one South Jersey school district is coping with its teacher shortage: A month of early dismissals

In order to teach specialty subjects such as culinary arts, auto mechanics and welding, substitutes must have at least two years of relevant industry experience within the last five years, Burke said. She has lobbied the state Department of Education to change that rule.

"There are people who are willing to serve as substitutes but they can't because of that requirement," Burke said. "It presents an additional hurdle for our schools to try to find substitutes."

Trongone said his substitute fill rate has dropped 25% since the pandemic began. One day, there were 115 staff absences, but he could cover only about 40. Administrators have been preparing lesson plans and grading assignments to cover vacancies, he said.

"Try covering all of those teacher classes without substitutes," he said. "It's impossible."

On the last regular day of school, on Friday, staff at Lakeside took turns supervising students in the auditorium. Some students could spend several periods there, said principal Spike Cook, who wore a sweatshirt that read: "Staying strong all year long."