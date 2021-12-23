How older drivers can save on auto insurance: Savvy Senior

Monitored driving discount: Many insurance providers offer discounts based on how and when you use your car. To get this, the insurer would provide a small monitoring device that you would place in your car to track things like your acceleration, braking habits, driving speeds, phone use and when you drive. Drivers are rewarded between 10% and 50% for safe driving and for not driving late at night.

In addition, many insurance providers also offer discounts to drivers who do not have any violations or accidents for three or more years.

Membership discounts: Organizations that you belong to can also lower your insurance premium. Insurers offer discounts through professional associations, workers’ unions, large employers or membership organizations such as AAA, the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, AARP, etc. You could even qualify for savings based on the college you attended or the fraternity or sorority you belonged to decades ago.

Bundle policies: If your auto policy is issued by a different company from the one insuring your life or home, call each insurer and ask if bundling the policies would be cheaper.