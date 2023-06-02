The indoor waterpark will offer 103,000 square feet of water slides, pools, a roller coaster, lazy river, food and other amenities for kids and adults. The waterpark will also have a retractable glass-paned roof, making it accessible year-round.
The waterpark will offer private surf lessons on its Flow Rider surf simulator for $25.
Cabanas at the park start at $675, according to the park's website.
Drone footage of the soon to open Island Waterpark in Atlantic City, next to the Showboat Hotel on the Boardwalk.
