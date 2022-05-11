 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How much of Bader Field is covered by Green Acres restrictions?

ATLANTIC CITY — Gardner's Basin isn't the only waterfront area of town that people have long wanted to develop, without much luck, due at least in part to Green Acres restrictions.

Parts of Bader Field are also under such restrictions, said Mayor Marty Small Sr. at a press conference Tuesday. 

It is also listed in a town-by-town Green Acres document by the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Download PDF List of Green Acres sites around New Jersey

When Green Acres funding is used to buy land or otherwise create a park, rules require the land to be primarily used for recreation.

Small did not specify how large the restricted area is at the Bader Field site.

The DEP and the city are expected to soon provide more information on the area affected by Green Acres rules.

DEEM Enterprises is proposing to build a $2.7 billion auto-centric development at Bader Field, on about 141 acres, and Small is a big proponent of the plan.

There is a boardwalk area included in the plans in part to satisfy Green Acres rules, Small said Tuesday.

Small had not talked about Green Acres restrictions at Bader Field before Tuesday's press conference, called to explain "for (the) final time" why a Black owned food truck business called Fish Heads was evicted from Gardner's Basin.

Small said Green Acres and federal Land and Water Conservation Fund rules did not allow for permanent food trucks on site, and the Gardner's Basin area must primarily be used for recreation and conservation under state and federal rules.

DEEM's proposed project, called Renaissance at Bader Field, would include hundreds of condominiums along the intracoastal waterway.

It also would include a high-rise hotel/event space, retail space along Albany Avenue, educational facilities to teach people to become mechanics and a Formula One track winding through the middle where those who own high-performance vehicles can drive them at race speed, according to DEEM.

Calls to DEEM Enterprises for comment on the Green Acres issue have not yet been returned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

