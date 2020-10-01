How many dead people will vote in NJ on Nov. 3? Some, and it's not about fraud

It’s a virtual certainty that some dead people will vote in this fall's general election all over New Jersey, according to the Atlantic County Board of Elections.

And it won't be some kind of fraud, just a happenstance of timing.

Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered that this year's election be conducted mostly by mail, to minimize person-to-person contact during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is allowing election officials to begin counting ballots 10 days ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3.

That means the ballots will be separated from their envelopes, so all hope of matching a ballot to a particular person will be gone. If someone dies in the last 10 days of election season, there will be little hope of disqualifying the person's ballot, as required by law.

“We find two to three ballots every election (from people who die just before Election Day),” said Board Chair Lynn Caterson at the elections board meeting Tuesday night.

+3 Where are local drop box locations for the upcoming election? The 2020 General Election will not be like past general elections, Gov. Phil Murphy said. He…

On Wednesday, she said the number was actually five to six each election.

"Because in the past, the mail-in ballots have gone out 45 days ahead of the election," Caterson said, allowing more time. This year they are going out just 29 days ahead, leaving less time for deaths to occur.