How did the 1964 Democratic National Convention change Atlantic City?

“Atlantic City to me, and I think to most people in the country, is the show window for New Jersey. Our show window is in need of repairs,” 2nd District Assemblyman Howard Kupperman testified during an April 1976 hearing on the proposal.

In 1974, the first referendum introducing casino gaming to the state failed by a 60 percent to 40 percent margin. The referendum lost in 19 of 21 counties. That referendum lacked specifics about where New Jersey casinos would be located. The public question on the 1976 ballot, which succeeded, limited casinos to Atlantic City.

Two years later, Resorts Casino Hotel, the city’s first casino, opened.

The 1976 referendum also specified that the tax revenue raised through casino gambling would be used to finance new programs for senior citizens, said Michael Pollock, managing director of Spectrum Gaming Group.

“Thus, gambling proponents were able to neutralize fears of casinos in the middle-class suburbs of New York and Philadelphia while bringing a sizable voting bloc — the senior citizens — into the pro-gambling corner,” Pollock said.

In 1976, Nevada was the only state with legal casino gambling.