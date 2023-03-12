The Pine Barrens are among South Jersey’s most treasured resources. And just as they have been shaped by housing and economic activity, so too has that activity been guided by the mass of regulations dedicated to their conservation.

Nowhere is this more apparent than in the Pinelands Regional Growth Area, where Pinelands regulations have caused violent swings in new development over the decades and defined the area’s character.

Among the municipalities with territory in Regional Growth Areas, few have seen more change than Egg Harbor, Galloway and Hamilton townships. The trio were relatively small towns when Pinelands regulations were put in place in 1980 and have since grown tremendously, with the Galloway and Hamilton populations approximately tripling and the Egg Harbor Township population increasing by about 2½-fold, according to statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau.

By comparison, Atlantic County and New Jersey have seen their populations increase over that same period by 42% and 26%, respectively.

The three townships have the highest growth rates for new residential units constructed in the county, according to a report from Galloway.

The Pinelands Regional Growth area, one of the nine types of Pinelands Management Areas, extends over an area of 76,500 acres. It permits for a development density between two and six homes per acre with sewers, as well as sewered commercial and industrial developments.

Then Gov. Brendan Byrne issued an executive order creating the New Jersey Pinelands Commission in February 1979 and signed the Pinelands Protection Act into law four months later. The mission of the new regulatory body was to protect the Pine Barrens from the suburban sprawl created by an increasingly economically active Atlantic City at the dawn of the casino era.

Terrence Moore, the first director of the Pinelands Commission when it was founded in 1979, said he thought the commission has upheld the state law and been effective in guarding the Pine Barrens. The growth areas, Moore said, were able to direct building to areas that were mindful of the state’s natural resources.

“Virtually all of the development went where it was supposed to,” Moore said. “It is still pretty true to the statute and the plan.”

Jason Howell, an activist from the Pinelands Preservation Alliance, agreed that the commission had been effective, which he attributed to its willingness to build power in Trenton and across the state.

“It had enough political capital to sustain itself over the decades,” Howell said.

The limits on development angered local residents and created some measure of chaos in the area.

The framers of the Pinelands Protection Act anticipated these concerns by creating the Regional Growth Areas. To ensure municipalities did not lose ratables, the Pinelands Commission designated areas that had to meet certain development targets.

The prescribed development was something municipal governments felt to be unsustainable. So drastic were the development demands that Egg Harbor, Galloway and Hamilton townships fought the standards, as did more forested areas such as Buena Vista Township, Buena and Folsom.

James “Sonny” McCullough, who served on the Egg Harbor Township Committee from 1986 to 2018 and spent 29 years as mayor, recalled a near overwhelming torrent of development.

Having championed a protracted battle against the regulations, McCullough said the surge of development was ultimately a detriment to Egg Harbor Township ecologically as well as economically, overburdening the local school system with a sudden rush of new students. He said the new Pinelands regulations were compounded by the advent of legalized gambling in Atlantic City, which led a new workforce to settle in suburban Egg Harbor Township.

“Egg Harbor Township received the worst,” McCullough said. “It was like building a Margate (in Egg Harbor Township) every year.”

Moore disputed McCullough’s characterization of the impact of the regulations, specifically on Egg Harbor Township, which Moore described as having been the “most vociferous” in its opposition. Moore said Egg Harbor Township’s previously existing zoning policies were far more permissive of development than they were after the Pinelands regulations took effect, and their effect on development was minimal.

“They really didn’t get much more, or any, development than what they were planning for,” Moore said.

The local discontent, Moore said, stemmed from municipal leaders no longer being in full control of development. He said there is evidence that demonstrates the Pinelands regulations helped strengthen the economies of the Atlantic County townships.

Despite township misgivings, development continued apace. The Pinelands Commission adopted a more pro-development stance in the 1990s under Gov. Christine Todd Whitman.

The Galloway master plan attributes much of its development to its designation as a Pinelands Regional Growth Area. It noted that the median house in Galloway was built in 1986 due to the timing of the Pinelands rollout, making the housing stock considerably younger than that of the rest of the county, where the median house was built in 1973. The median house in Egg Harbor and Hamilton townships were similarly found to have been built in 1983 and 1990, respectively.

The story of rapid development under the first two decades of Pinelands governance has been mirrored by tapering growth in the past two decades. Statistics dating to 2004 from the state Department of Community Affairs indicate that building permits issued for net new housing units, a figure obtained by subtracting residential demolitions from building permits issued for new housing units, dropped considerably circa 2007.

The decline came around the time of the global financial crisis of 2008, which cratered housing markets across the country. Development was further diverted from the area as the recession felled four Atlantic City casinos in 2014.

The 592 net new units built in Egg Harbor Township in 2004 fell to 262 in 2007, 98 in 2009 and 75 in 2013. The average number of net new housing units produced between 2009 and 2021 was 95.54, and it reached its minimum in 2018 when 47 net new housing units were built.

The 410 net new units in Galloway in 2004 fell to 12 in 2010 and averaged 26.5 between 2009 and 2021.

Hamilton Township fell from a maximum of 335 net new units in 2005 to a minimum of 31 in 2015, with a 2009-21 average of 71.2. The housing supply was buffered by a burst of multifamily development in 2017 and 2019 that added 100 and 220 net units in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

Atlantic County as a whole experienced a similar story, with development falling from a maximum of 1,786 net new units in 2005 to a 2009-21 average of 365.5.

Township officials often still take issue with Pinelands regulations today and how they continue to burden development. The problem is made all the deeper for municipalities as they work to meet affordable-housing quotas set under the Mount Laurel doctrine, a constitutional principle established by the New Jersey Supreme Court that says municipalities must provide affordable housing to residents of all levels of income.

There are also those who feel the Pinelands restrictions, or similar environmental protections, are not strong enough. Hamilton Township recently announced it was investigating ways to overhaul its redevelopment process to better take into account residents’ concerns, which mainly focused on the need to rein in development and conserve natural resources.

Howell said many of the Pinelands advocates from the 1980s were dying, putting the next generation of South Jersey conservationists at a “decisive moment” and in need of “new political champions.”

“Will there be a groundswell for protecting the Pine Barrens in the 21st century?” Howell asked.

While the past 15 years have been middling, more development could be ahead.

McCullough said he believed Egg Harbor Township was already experiencing growth in the aftermath of the public health shutdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic. He said developers, in the meantime, ought to get used to the Pinelands regulations that have shaped the past four decades of economic development across the townships.

“(A developer) knows what he’s getting into,” McCullough said.

Moore said he still views the actions of the Pinelands Commission favorably, despite the grievances of developers. He called the Pine Barrens “a very special place, with worldwide recognition” worthy of protection.

“There’s no apology from anyone who was involved,” Moore said.